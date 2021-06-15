It may be one-two-three strikes your out, but for the Pirates, they only needed 2.5 innings to defeat the Bulldogs. After the visiting team was unable to score in three at-bats, the game was called before Waterloo was able to put any more points on the board.
Ava Jaehnke homered and Sophia Schneider doubled twice for Waterloo in a 15-0 win over Pardeeville in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Monday at Firemen’s Park.
Grace Marty earned the decision with two scoreless innings of work and helped her own cause with two hits including a double.
Abbie Gier also had two hits including a double for the Pirates, who improved to 11-9.
Pardeeville managed just one hit and finished the season 6-9.
Second-seeded Waterloo was set to host third-seeded Onalaska Luther on Wednesday, June 16. The winner would advance to play the victor of the Horicon (no. 1 seed) vs. Cashton (no. 3 seed) on Monday, June 21.
Pardeeville 000 — 0 1 3
Waterloo 87x— 15 10 10
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Ott (L; 2.0-10-15-10-2-5); W: Marty (W; 2.0-0-0-0-1-0), Schneider (1.0-1-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — W: Jaehnke 2x3 (HR), Schneider 2x3 (2 2B), Gier 2x2 (2B), Grace Marty 2x2 (2B).