bowling

Week of 2-2-21

Monday Night

High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1921.

High Team Game: Karen’s Just 1 More 683.

Individuals: Keith Pocock 638 (214-212-212), Jonathan Schoemann 589 (244), Chris Hensler 580 (216), Kimberly Schaller 538.

Tuesday Maunesha

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1888.

High Team Game: Patio Pounders 649.

Individuals: Kolton Jurss 541, Nick Olson 520, Ken Scott 506.

Wednesday Morning

High Team Series: Clubs 1808.

High Team Game: Clubs 602.

Individuals: Jeanne Ploc 529.

Wednesday

Businessmen

High Team Series: B.S.O.D.-2219.

High Team Game: Rhode Elect 826.

Individuals: David Edwards 604 (222), Kevin Kail 584 (216-210), Keith Pocock 580 (211), Eric Haley 573 (214), Chris Hensler 575 (231), Joe Jazdzewski 569 (219), Davin Gander 552 (200), Jarrett Kuhl 538 (211), Andy Kuhl 536, Jonathan Schoemann 525(203), Matt Robertson 521, Jon Maves 518, Richard Raisbeck 515 (200), Doug Birkrem 513 (200).

Thursday Twilite

High Team Series: Stubby’s 1547.

High Team Game: Team 5 539 .

Individuals: Chris Hensler 641 (213-236), Trenton Merritt 572 (210), Ben Fugate 547, Corinne Novak 539, Ben Monday 516.

