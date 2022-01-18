Two individuals who attended January’s Waterloo School Board meeting questioned the actions of school administrators before and after a threat-related lockdown.
The threat occurred Dec. 17 amid a flurry of TikTok challenges urging people carry out violent acts at schools across the country.
Sheri Ring, a district resident, said during a public comment period that she chose to keep her child home the day of the TikTok challenges. She also quoted a letter sent by Superintendent Brian Henning the day prior to the incident stating that there had not been any credible threats. She also quoted the letter in which Henning stated that any student staying home because of the TikTok challenges would be treated as absent.
“While the district respects your right to do what you think is in the best interest for your children and family, the district will uphold its policies and rules for absences today,” Hennig wrote to parents Dec. 16. “A disruptive social media campaign cannot be allowed to be the next new way for kids to get a day out of school.”
Ring called the idea that students would use the potential day of violence as a means of getting out of school for a day “degrading.”
“For this email to come out saying this was another way for kids to stay home, I thought was quite rude,” Ring said.
Ring said she tried reaching out to Henning and Waterloo High School Principal Shawn Bartelt but did not hear back.
“I’m asking right now that any child who was not in attendance that day not have this count against them. It is our choice not to send them,” Ring said.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, administrators determined that despite a shooting-related message it had received, no actual violence was imminent, and Henning sent out a follow-up email.
“At 1:55 today the district received a message that there would be a school shooting at 2 pm today. Police are on campus dealing with the report and the students and staff are in a soft lockdown. Everyone is safe and staff are monitoring the doors and hallways.”
Henning later clarified in another email that administrators were shown an image from the social media site SnapChat that indicated “that a school shooting was going to happen at 2 p.m.” that day, which prompted the lockdown.
“I want administration to speak clearly and notify the parents why this happened and why the student has been suspended. This student should be expelled,” Ring said.
Another parent, Kendra Benninger, also spoke to the incident.
“Parents have the right to know the outcome of what will happen to this particular student,” Benninger said.
Benninger said one of her children was stuck at the school during the lockdown.
“As parents we didn’t know what was going on inside the school,” Benninger said. She said her daughter later that day “came home in tears and said she never wanted to go through that again.”
Benninger asked for assurance that the offender would not be allowed in school again.
“What did we learn from this event? Is there anything we can do better?” Benninger said.
After the meeting, Henning stood by the soft lockdown and how the district reacted to it. He said that disciplinary information regarding the incident is not public, even if the offender’s name is withheld.
“The soft lockdown was initiated to determine if the threat was credible,” Henning wrote in an email. “The threat was not deemed to be credible, but that does not mean that it is not still subject to disciplinary action.”
Henning also said absences will still be treated as such, even in the circumstances of the day of the soft lockdown.
“The district (was) upholding its policies as normal that day,” Henning wrote. “Any student absent that day will be marked absent for their yearly attendance totals.”
He also said the district learned from the incident but did not specify how.
“Each instance has its own unique circumstances,” Henning said. “We have discussed the event and have learned more about how to be prepared for the next time something like this happens.”