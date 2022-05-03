Some tough springtime weather has somewhat stunted what the Marshall track & field team planned to do this season. Rain cancelled the Dana Waddell Invitational in April and other important meets have been delayed or outright cancelled as well. To make up for the lost time, Marshall put its best foot forward on Friday, April 29 and ran through some chilly weather and light rain at the Baraboo Relays at Baraboo High School.
Participating schools included host Baraboo, Columbus, La Follette, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, and Wisconsin Dells.
The only dash portion of the event was the 100 meter dash. Marshall ran freshmen on both the boys and girls side. Dan Nickel finished in 8th with a 13.27 second time and Kiersten Hoel took 8th for the girls with a time of 14.54.
There was also one distance run, the 3,200 meter. Freshman Emma Hellenbrand ran a time of 13:30.00 for the girls to take 5th place.
From there, it was on to the relays.
In the 4x100 relay, the girls took 6th. Marshall’s squad of Hoel, junior Kaylee Campbell, senior Brynn Frank, and sophomore Wynn Held ran a time of 57.08. The boys ran well, also. The Cardinals’ four-man team of junior Peyton Colden, freshman Fernando Campos, freshman Max Timpel, and senior Bryce Frank took 8th with a time of 47.34.
The boys picked up a DNS in the 4x200, but the girls raced their way to 8th place in the event. Hoel, Campbell, freshman Ciara Dowdy, and Held raced to a time of 2:01.81 for their position.
The boys put up an impressive performance in the 4x400. Their combination of junior Trevor Thede, Colden, senior Justin Grady, and senior Canon Siedschlag finished in 4th with a time of 3:57.44. For the girls, the Cardinals’ pairing of Frank, Dowdy, sophomore Andrea Mejia Torres and senior Erin Virgil picked up 8th with a time of 5:18.73.
In the 4x800 relay, the boys would pick up their second consecutive 4th place finish. This time, Marshall rolled with sophomore Jaxon Hornby, senior Jack Hellenbrand, Siedschlag, and Grady. The guys raced to a time of 9:02.57 for 4th.
Next up was an interesting race; the sprint medley. The first two legs of the relay ran 200 meters, the third leg ran 400 meters, and the anchor ran 800 meters.
This interesting event proved to be a strong one for the boys as they finished in 2nd place. Frank and Timpel handled the 200s, Grady ran the 400, and Siedschlag ran the 800. Combined, the Cardinals finished in 4:00.69 for their 2nd place finish.
The girls took 9th in the same event. Held and Campbell ran the 200s, Meija Torres ran the 400, and sophomore Isabella Hellenbrand handled the 800. Marshall put up a final time of 5:51.17 to take 9th.
The relay portion of the day concluded with a distance medley relay. This time, the first leg would run 1,200 meters, the second leg would run 400 meters, the third leg would run 800 meters, and the anchor would run 1,600 meters.
The girls did not compete in the event. As for the boys, sophomore Huston Siedschlag ran the 1,200, junior Drew Johnson ran the 400, sophomore Miles Zimmerman handled the 800, and sophomore Tucker Cobb tackled the daunting 1,600. Combined, the Cardinals finished with a time of 13:56.56 to take 8th.
Outside of the relays, there was also a field portion of the event.
Junior Cortney Checky was strong for the girls in the throwing events. She took 7th in the discus with a throw of 92’3 and 10th in the shot put with a throw of 29’0.5. Freshman Alexandra Moreth was right behind Checky in the discus, finishing 8th with a throw of 90’6.
Junior Lucas Talks had the best throw of the day for the boys in the discus. He put up a 115’10 to finish in 7th. Junior Grant Chadwick was also strong in the discus, finishing 15th with a throw of 105’2. Junior Taylor Michalak was Marshall’s highest finisher in the shot put in 17th with his throw of 39’2.
A pair of senior boys put up a strong performance in the high jump. Josh Eggers finished tied for 2nd with his jump of 5’9 and Craig Ward wasn’t far behind in 4th with his jump of 5’6. Abby Ward was the girls’ highest finisher in the event in 14th with a jump of 4’4.
Eggers was again near the top in the pole vault, finishing 6th with a vault of 9 feet flat. Senior teammate Jack Hellenbrand did one better, finishing in a tie for 4th with a vault of 9’6.
Craig Ward put a solid stamp on the day in the triple jump. He picked up a 10th place finish with his distance of 36’9.75.
The event served as an interesting and inspiring event for the Marshall track & field team as they head into the later portion of the season.
Next up, the Cardinals will compete in a Capitol Conference quad at Poynette against the host school, Cambridge, and Lake Mills. Marshall will close the week at the Deerfield Classic invitational at Deerfield High School on Friday, May 6.