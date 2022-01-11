State utility regulators approved construction of a $974,500 water pumping station to serve a new housing development slated for the city of Waterloo’s southside.
The pump station’s cost will be paid by JGP Land Development, LLC, developers of the 137-lot DeYoung Farm residential subdivision.
The new station, to be constructed at McKay Way and Julia Way, is needed to provide adequate water pressure for the 60-acre development.
According to the Public Service Commission order approved Jan. 3:
The booster station is needed to bring water pressure within all of the new subdivision to levels specified in state administrative code for fire protection and consumer use.
Before deciding on constructing a booster station, alternatives were considered including raising the height of the city’s water storage facility and extending water mains from an existing booster station.
However, raising the elevation of the water storage facility was estimated at $3 million and extending mains 1.5 miles from the booster station on Lum St. was estimated at $2 million, making both alternatives less attractive to pursue.
Utilities Superintendent Barry Sorenson said the new booster station is the first developer-paid major infrastructure improvement since a sanitary sewer lift station was built in 1996 at S. Monroe St. and McKay Way.
That station was needed to serve the 35 homes that were built in an area north of the DeYoung Farm development.
“Five homes were built initially, in 2008 or so, but 30, including some duplexes and fourplexes, were built just last year,” he said.
Construction of the DeYoung booster station is scheduled to begin in March and be completed within a year.
Kyle Carrier, broker for the DeYoung Farm development, said the subdivision will probably be built in at least a few phases but didn’t have any details to share about it on Tuesday.
‘Obviously, we can’t build any houses until the pump station and other infrastructure is in so, this is an important step in the development,” he said.
Once the booster station is built, JGP will dedicate it to the city, with acceptance subject to city approval.
The station is being sized to meet just the demands of the DeYoung development but the pumping capacity can be increased to meet larger future demand for water.
The station has an estimated annual operating cost of $2,500 which could be offset by increased revenue from the water sales generated by the new homes.
No water rate increases are under consideration, Sorenson said.
The city increased sewer rates effective Jan. 1 and they may go even higher in the future as the city is in the process of a $21 million upgrade to its wastewater treatment plant.
Municipalities nationwide are need to improve their treatment facilities in response to stricter Environmental Protection Agency limits on phosphorus discharge.
Waterloo has obtained a $7 million federal grant toward modernizing its equipment which dates to 1984 or 1985, Sorenson said.
“We’re getting it ready for approval and to be bid late this fall,” he said.
No guesses were offered on how that project will impact sewer rates.