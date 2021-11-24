Nov. 25 Marshall Waterloo Community Briefs

The Alzheimer’s Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin is offering a five week educational program for people who have mild memory loss, are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia and a primary care partner. Participants will learn coping skills, enhance family communication and have some guidance toward developing future plans. This program will meet virtually and will be weekly on Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Nov. 10th. There is an interview required to ensure participants fit the requirements. For more information or registration, contact Rose Kearney at rkearney@alzwisc.org or (608) 232-3400 ext. 115.
Medicare Enrollment
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Help with determining the best Part D prescription drug plan for 2022 will be available at the Junginger Library on Nov. 9 and 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County ADRC at 920-674-8734 and are expected to fill quickly. No walk-ins.
Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry open
The Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry, 117 E. Madison St. in Waterloo, will continue to be open during its regular hours, 9-10 a.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact Wanda at 920-478-2321 or Sue at 920-478-9679.