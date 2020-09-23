The Waterloo volleyball team christened its brand new fieldhouse in a colossal way, winning the season-opening Waterloo Invitational on Sept. 19.
The Pirates went 4-0 in pool play before landing Lake Mills in the semifinals, then hammered Hartford to win the first-ever championship in Waterloo Fieldhouse.
“Today was a great way to not only kick off our season, but also to inaugurate the Fieldhouse,” said Pirates head coach Christy Mosher. “Many of these girls played the last game ever held in the old gym during basketball season, and now the first game in the new one; both were wins, so that is pretty neat.”
Waterloo faced a stiff test right off the bat taking on Sauk Prairie, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Division 2 poll by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The Pirates, ranked third in the final Division 3 poll in 2019, came away with a hard-fought 34-32, 21-25, 15-10 win over the Eagles.
“They did a great job of mixing up their offense and we struggled early. By the third set we were reading them much better and took control early. Rylee Duessler had several big swings including the game winner,” said Mosher.
After rolling to wins over Lake Mills, Hartford and Marshall to finish 4-0 in pool play, Waterloo faced Lake Mills again in the semifinals, defeating the L-Cats, 25-19 and 25-22.
In the championship match against Hartford the Pirates held on for a 25-21 win in the first game, before earning the title with a 25-18 decision in Game 2.
“In the final the girls’ legs were gassed and I knew they all were digging deep. It was a battle of wills and we were able to just wear them down and complete the sweep for the championship,” Mosher said.
Senior outside hitter/setter Brooke Mosher recorded team-highs in kills (67), assists (64) and blocks (11), while senior outside hitter/setter Joslyn Wolff added 35 kills while leading the team with 13 aces. Wolff also had 45 digs and 22 assists on the day.
Duessler finished with 21 kills, while Sophia Schneider and Abbie Gier each totaled 13.
Junior libero Michaela Riege had a team-leading 54 digs.
“Overall, I was very pleased with our play. We got kills from nine different players and our setters were able to find favorable matchups for our hitters throughout the day. Our serve receive numbers were decent all day and when we are in the system we are extremely hard to stop. Our blocking was solid and we kept a lot of balls in play defensively. We gave up a few too many runs and lost focus a couple times but were able to recover. It was great to see the smiles in their eyes and watch them compete again,” said Mosher. “With our first tournament under our belt, we can look at film and get back in the gym and continue to get better.”
UP NEXT
Waterloo will host Capitol South Conference rival Marshall tonight before playing in the Lake Country Lutheran Invite Saturday in Harland.
WATERLOO INVITATIONAL
Final standings: Waterloo 6-0, Hartford 4-2, Sauk Prairie 2-3, Lake Mills 1-4, Marshall 0-5.
Waterloo’s pool play results: Waterloo def. Sauk Prairie 34-32, 21-25, 15-10; Waterloo def. Lake Mills 25-15, 25-17; Waterloo def. Hartford 25-18, 25-23; Waterloo def. Marshall 25-10, 25-11.
Semifinals: Waterloo def. Lake Mills, 25-19, 25-22; Hartford def. Sauk Prairie, 25-22, 25-21.
Championship: Waterloo def. Hartford, 25-21, 25-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.