For the first time in 40 years the Marshall cross country program will have a new leader. First-year head coach Laura Grossman will try to fill the huge shoes of Jeff Looze, who in four decades put both Cardinals programs on the map in not only the Capitol Conference but throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Looze didn’t leave the cupboard bare as several talented runners return for both the boys and girls programs, and now that the WIAA and Marshall High School officials gave the team the go-ahead to compete during COVID-19, it’s time for those runners to stretch their legs.
“One of the unique things about cross country is that you can have success with your team, but you can also have success as an individual,” said Grossman, who last year was an assistant under Looze. “Coach (Sara) Rosewicz and I want our kids to strive for both success with the team and success as an individual. In terms of our teams, we want to see improvement from last year; an important part of getting better and improving both the team and each individual is goal setting.”
Headlining the list of returning runners is Kobe Grossman. The senior, who is also the son of the new head coach, earned second-team Capitol Conference honor following an eighth-place finish at last year’s conference meet.
“We would like to see Kobe break into that first-team all-conference this year, if we get a chance to run the conference meet. Kobe has a lot of potential as a runner and if he is working to reach his potential, he could go a long way,” Laura Grossman said.
Coach Grossman also has high hopes for seniors Ethan Jennings, Logan Kosbau, Reese Collins, Mason Haberkorn and Tavian Laufenberg. Kosbau finished 19th at the CC Meet, Jennings was 22nd and Haberkorn placed 25th.
There’s also great potential from juniors Justin Grady (23rd in the CC), who was a team captain and a strong leader last year, and Josh Eggers. Junior Mason Collins is new to cross country
“Mason has shown that he has lots of potential in practice and we are looking forward to seeing him run his first meet,” Grossman said.
Other underclassmen also have great potential as well, including sophomores Drew Johnson, Tyler Petersen and Asher Carriola, all of whom had great freshmen years and have been showing good promise at practice this year.
“At times, a few of these boys ran varsity as freshman last year, and we hope they are going to challenge some of the upperclassmen for a varsity spot. We also have two freshmen on the team, Huston Siedschlag and Miles Zimmerman that we are going to continue to develop,” said Grossman.
If a conference meet is held, Marshall will have its work cut out. Deerfield/Cambridge and New Glarus/Monticello were both state-qualifying teams last year and are strong programs with lots of depth and returning runners. The two dominated the conference meet last year, earning 11 of the 14 first and second all-conference team spots.
Marshall finished fourth in the Capitol Conference in 2019.
“I know we have runners that have the potential to step in and earn some those all-conference spots, we just need the boys to work hard and push each other to be better each and every day if they are going to earn those spots,” said Grossman. “If we have the opportunity to run sectionals, we will be excited to see what these boys can do — we had high hopes going into sectionals last year, but things did not go as planned — we learned from the mistakes and are looking forward to hopefully getting a chance to redeem ourselves this year.”
GIRLS
Numbers will be an issue for the Marshal girls team in 2020, as just five athletes are on the team. Grossman will be looking to her three seniors — Mya Andrews, Jazmin Antonio Reyes and Maeve Hall — to provide guidance and leadership for an otherwise young team.
The Cardinals will need that leadership after four talented seniors graduated, Abby Gillis, Madelyn Frank, Katelyn Petersen, Haley Horne and Gianna Dugan, the team’s top runner who was a runner-up in the Capitol Conference and finished 28th at the WIAA Division 3 State Championships last November.
“Losing Gianna Dugan is tough for the team, not only was Gianna a great runner, but she was a great leader along with the other four seniors. The team will definitely miss not only her strong running abilities, but we will miss the leadership that she and the other senior girls provided.”
After qualifying for the WIAA State Meet as a team in both 2017 and 2018, Marshall fell short last season. But there was a big reason why.
“Unfortunately, our girls team last year had many injuries which prevented them from reaching their full potential,” Grossman said. “With only five girls out right now, first and foremost we need to keep them healthy.”
Andrews, Antonio Reyes and Hall all battled injuries last season. Andrews missed the WIAA State Meet for the first time, after 46th in 2017 and a personal-best eighth in 2018.
“Mya was injured much of last year, but has great potential to be a state qualifier if we can keep her healthy. Jazmin and Maeve were also injured much of last season and we are looking forward to them returning to running in meets and being big contributors to the team,” said Grossman
Rounding out the girls team are junior Brynn Frank and freshman Isabella Hellenbrand.
“Brynn had limited running last year as she too was a bit plagued with injuries last year. Now that she is healthy, Brynn has lots of potential and she should be pushing to be one of our top three runners,” said Grossman. “Isabella is also going to be a big part of the team. As an eighth-grader, she consistently finished top-10 in the middle school meets. We are looking forward to seeing how she does in a high school meet.
The team will be missing two letterwinners from last year, Erika Dugan who placed 18th in the Capitol as a sophomore, who is not attending Marshall this year, and sophomore Lizzy Yanke, who will be having surgery and will not be able to participate this year.
Like the boys, the Cardinal girls finished fourth in the Capitol Conference in 2019.
Marshall opened its season Tuesday competing in the Westby Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.