As most Wisconsinites headed up to the lake on Friday, May 27 for Memorial Day weekend, the Marshall baseball team had other business to attend to. The Cardinals had earned a No. 3 seed in the WIAA state tournament and were hosting Poynette in the first round of regionals. Marshall was rewarded for its patience and sacrifice as it toppled No. 6 seed Poynette 12-3 to advance.
From the jump, this postseason clash lived up to the hype of the state tournament. Before the game reached the second inning, four runs had already crossed the board. Wyatt Jennings got the start on the mound for the Cardinals, and Poynette found some offensive heat early, pushing two runs across home plate in the top of the first inning. Thankfully for Jennings, his offense had his back.
Senior Cole Denniston got the Cardinals rolling with a double to kick off the bottom of the first inning. A single from senior Haiden Nolden pushed Denniston to third base. Junior Peyton Kleinheinz would soon draw a walk to load the bases with two outs as junior Collin Petersen stepped to the plate. Petersen came up clutch, putting a single into play to bring both Denniston and Nolden around to score. His heroism tied the game at two runs each heading into the second inning.
Jennings settled down and found a groove in the top of the second inning, retiring the side without allowing another run. This allowed his offense to get back to work quickly, and it took advantage.
Senior speedster Bryce Frank motored his way to a triple to lead off the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore leadoff batter Matthew Motl followed that with a triple of his own, scoring Frank to give Marshall its first lead of the game, 3-2. The Cardinals weren't done yet, though.
Denniston kept the trend of lively bats going with a double to bring Motl in to score. A single from Nolden in the following at-bat would bring Denniston in to score as well. In the blink of an eye, Marshall had a 5-2 lead.
Things seemed shaky in the third inning as Poynette managed another run in the top of the third to cut Marshall's lead to 5-3. Subsequently, the Pumas held the Cardinals scoreless in the bottom of the third.
Jennings again answered the call in the top of the fourth, though. He kept the Pumas off the board and brought the offense back to the plate for its best inning of the day in the bottom of the fourth.
It was again Frank who led the scoring barrage off, this time with a walk. After stealing second base, he was quickly brought around to score thanks to a single from Motl. Motl followed suit, stealing second and soon scoring off of a single from Denniston. With a 7-3 lead, the Cardinals kept pushing.
Nolden wore a pitch and Cooper Usgaard walked to load the bases up for Kleinheinz. He would put a single into play to bring Denniston in to score and keep the bases loaded for Petersen, who would draw a walk to score Nolden.
Freshman Carson Connelly drew a walk in the next at-bat as well, bringing Usgaard in. Frank would then draw his second walk of the inning, pushing Kleinheinz home. The string of tough pitching from Poynette gifted the Cardinals an 11-3 lead heading into the fifth inning.
Connelly would come in to pitch in relief of Jennings and turned in two stellar innings. He allowed no hits and no walks, striking out three to silence the Pumas.
Connelly would help himself out at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, as well. He drew a walk, setting himself up to eventually come around to score thanks to a single from Denniston. The Cardinals took a 12-3 lead into the top of the seventh inning, three outs from advancing in the tournament.
Nolden was brought in to finish the job as the closer. This proved to be a wise decision. He struck out two of the four batters he saw, allowing just one walk in what proved to be a quick retiring of the side. Marshall could celebrate its 12-3 win to move on.
Both Denniston and Petersen turned in outstanding days at the plate. Denniston went 4-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Petersen brought three runs around as well, going 1-3.
Now, Marshall moves on to the next test. The Cardinals will be on the road for their impending matchup with No. 2 seed Green Lake/Princeton. The Tigersharks got to this point thanks to a forfeit in the first round of the tournament.
Members of the Trailways - North conference, Green Lake/Princeton put up an overall record of 14-9 this season, including a 12-6 mark in conference play to finish in 4th.
The Cardinals will travel to Green Lake/Princeton on Tuesday, May 31 with the season on the line.