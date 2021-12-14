Marshall is home to the community’s newest and most unique business: Capital Speed.
Capital Speed is an exotic car dealership, which is located at 118 Industrial Drive, and is owned by Matt and Jade Hofeldt.
There are two sides of the Capital Speed business that “feed into one another,” Hofeldt said.
The first side is a social lounge area. The lounge includes a fully licensed bar, is open to the public and can serve as a private event venue. Guests can rent the area for birthdays, holiday parties, anniversaries, corporate meetings, weddings or anything else a person may need.
The other side of the business is the vehicle side. The Hofeldt’s offer collector vehicle sales, executing detailing and service for their customers.
Capital Speed also offers brokerage and acquisition, meaning they will sell a car, purchase a car and locate a specific car for a customer.
But Capital Speed doesn’t focus on just any car. The Hofeldt’s business solely handles 60’s and 70’s high-end cars, also known as muscle cars. And according the Matt Hofeldt, muscle car expertise is lacking in today’s world of cars.
“Most places, they won’t even touch that kind of thing,” Hofeldt said. “This is all we’ll do.”
The image the Hofeldt’s have created for Capital Speed is slightly different from Capital Flight, their second business in Middleton.
Capital Flight hosts a lot of large-scale events, from car shows to charitable fundraising events in the hangers.
“[Capital Speed] is much more playful,” Hofeldt said. “[Capital Flight] is a more industrial kind of vibe, but also very different from what someone would expect from walking into an airport hangar.”
Inside Capital Speed, the decorations reflect the business’s focus on 60’s and 70’s muscle cars.
Retro bicycles hang from the ceiling. A row of lava lamps lines the top of the bar. A pool table and pinball arcade machine sit in the lounge for guests to enjoy. And the woman’s bathroom can be found behind a retro soda machine door.
The Hofeldt’s sourced every piece of furniture and decoration in the building. Nothing came out of a catalogue; everything is hand curated.
“It’s not cookie cutter at all,” Hofeldt said.
Capital Speed is a one-way ticket to the 60’s and 70’s for anyone who steps inside. While the 60’s and 70’s are the pinnacle of vintage muscle cars, the aesthetics also gave the Hofeldt’s a unique opportunity to create a space where people on either side of those decades.
“People who lived through this get to relive it here and people like us that weren’t there get to live it sort of for the first time,” Hofeldt said.
Even though Capital Speed’s doors officially opened on Sunday, Oct. 10, the Hofeldt’s still have a lot of work they want to do.
Hofeldt plans to build a storage garage for cars, a front patio and a beer garden with seating and fire pits in the back of the property so guests can enjoy live music performances throughout the warmer months. Construction will hopefully begin in the spring.
The Hofeldt’s are eager to return the warm welcome the Marshall community gave the family and its business.
“Marshall has been so good to us and welcoming of us,” Jade Hofeldt said. The village “worked with us hand in hand to help us fill out the forms correctly or get us in touch with the right people.”
The village’s desire to guide the business in the right direction was “part of the feeling welcome to the community and wanting to do business here instead of attempting to do business here,” Jade said.
Capital Speed, essentially, will never be fully complete.
The business is “an ever-evolving project,” Jade said.
Hofeldt agreed with his wife, saying that he imagines the interior will look “very different as it organically grows into itself, and the same thing with inventory.”
“It’s a living breathing organism in a lot of ways; it’s not a static museum,” Hofeldt added. “It’s an operating business within an operating business.”
Capital Speed is open every two weeks. They can be found on Facebook at Capital SPEED, at its website at capital-speed.com or contacted at (608) 332-6110.