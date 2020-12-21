POYNETTE
The Waterloo wrestling team earned its third win in as many duals following a 42-30 Capitol Conference decision at Poynette Dec. 19.
Jonathan Aguero earned the Pirates’ first win on the mat by pinning the Pumas’ Aiden Pinheiro in 1 minute, 32 seconds.
“I told him he’s one of our leaders and he went out and got that first win for to start things off,” said Waterloo coach Thurston Schuster.
Wins by Trevor Firari (160), Reynol Limon (182) and Francisco Moreno (195) would follow. Firari had the tightest match of the day before holding onto a 7-6 decision over Owen Bahr.
"He got up 7-0 and I told him to go to a standing position. (Bahr) caught him on a shot and cut it to 7-6, but Trevor held on for the win; it was a pretty interesting ending," said Schuster.
Limon pinned Jeremiah Nelson in 1:10, before Moreno earned a hard-fought 8-5 decision over Poynette’s Dylan Elsing.
Fernando Carillo picked up a victory in the final match, pinning Cornelio Gray in 25 seconds at 106.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with their early performance,” said Schuster of Firari and Carillo, both freshmen. “They both help our senior-heavy team by filling those spots where we need help.”
Receiving forfeits were the Pirates’ Juan Alonso (126), Max Besl (220) and Gavin Wright (285).
Earning exhibition wins were Alonso and Ian Spoke at 195.
Up Next
The Pirates will wrestle at Markesan on Dec. 29.
“We’ll definitely have our hands full going up to Markesan,” Schuster said.
The non-conference dual begins at 6 p.m.
WATERLOO 42, POYNETTE 30
106 — Carillo, W, pinned Gray, P, :25.
*113 — Gauer, P, received forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W, received forfeit.
132 — Aguero, W, pinned Pinheiro, P, 1:32.
138 — Stewart, P, pinned Soter, W, :43.
145 — Hamre, P, pinned Fugate, W, :22.
152 — Amacher, P, pinned Schneider, W, 1:19.
160 — Firari, W, dec. Bahr, P, 7-6.
170 — Attoe, P, received forfeit.
182 — Limon, W, pinned Nielsen, P, 1:10.
195 — Moreno, W, dec. Elsing, P, 8-5.
220 — Besl, W, received forfeit..
285 — Wright, W, received forfeit..
*starting weight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.