JUAN ALONSO
Waterloo's Juan Alonso (right) earned a 5-4 decision over Marshall's Drew Johnson to win the 126-pound title at Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Waterloo Regional. The Pirates claimed the team title with 229 points.

 Jeff Seisser

Waterloo ran away with the team title at the 2021 WIAA Division 3 Waterloo Regional wrestling tournament, held Saturday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

Juan Alonso (126 pounds), Jacob Soter (132), Trevor Firari (152) and Francisco Moreno all earned regional titles as the Pirates racked up 229 points, well ahead of runner-up Horicon and Poynette who both scored 146.

Also advancing to next week’s Dodgeland Sectional are Waterloo’s Fernando Carillo (106), Jonathon Aguero (138), Reynol Limon (182), Max Besl (220) and Gavin Wright (285).

Marshall freshman Tucker Cobb won the 106-pound title. The Cardinals will also send Kody Finke (113) and Drew Johnson (126) to the Dodgeland Sectional Feb. 6.

A complete story on the Waterloo Regional will appear in Thursday's Courier.

