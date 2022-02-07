The culmination of a long regular season of work came to a head for the both the Waterloo and Marshall wrestling teams at the Capitol Conference Tournament at Cambridge High School on Saturday, Feb. 5. Waterloo scored 128 team points to finish 5th and Marshall picked up 8th place with 93 team points.
Lodi, ranked the No. 6 team in Division 2, took home 1st with an overwhelming 324 team points. Poynette claimed 2nd with 195 team points and Watertown Luther Prep rounded out the top three with 173 team points.
Waterloo has been battling injuries recently and only brought eight wrestlers to the event. That didn't stop the Pirates from having a great day as there were four wrestlers in championship matches and two more in 3rd-place matches.
"The kids were excited," Waterloo coach Thurston Schuster said. "They competed hard and showed what they've worked so hard for."
Sophomore Trevor Firari was Waterloo's champion for the day, taking home 1st in the 170 lbs. weight class. Firari is usually a 160 wrestler, but Schuster saw an opportunity in the higher class and bumped him up.
Firari answered with a three wins to grab the crown. After a first-round bye, he pinned Marshall's Turner Cobb in 0:38 to reach the semifinals. There, a tough matchup against Poynette's Owen Bahr went the distance. Good discipline and opportune striking gave Firari a 6-1 decision win to advance to the championship match against Lake Mills' Caleb Quest. Firari took care of business, landing a pin in 3:44 to get a big win for the Pirates.
Another Pirate that bumped up a weight class on the day and found success was senior Max Besl. Typically a 220 lbs. wrestler, Besl tried his hand at 285 lbs. for the day.
The move payed off immediately as Besl landed back-to-back first-period pins to waltz into the finals matchup against Lodi's Brock Beyer. Beyer was a true 285 stud, and the weight difference proved to be the difference as Besl was pinned in 3:01 to take 2nd place.
Junior Jacob Soter was another championship participant for Waterloo. He had to battle hard to get there as well, as both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches went the entirety of three periods.
Soter landed a quarterfinal win over Avery Lettman of Sugar River by a 6-2 decision and scored a win in the semifinal by a 9-4 decision over Lodi's Evan Stevenson. This set up a championship match against Poynette's James Amacher. There, Amacher landed a pin in 3:06 to give Soter 2nd place.
Waterloo got an outstanding performance from sophomore Ryan Sturgill in the 138 lbs. weight class as well. He pinned Lake Mills' Caden Bliefernicht (1:10) and Marshall's Kody Finke (5:43) to reach his first championship match of the season.
There, he fought hard against Lodi's Dean Finney. The match went the distance and was awarded to Finney in a 10-2 major decision. Still, it was a tremendous effort from Sturgill to close the regular season out strong.
"It was cool for him to get that experience," Schuster said. "I was happy to see him get there. He's only been wrestling for two years and he keeps improving. He was nervous before that championship match, but we're hoping to make that more of a regular thing for him."
Sophomore Fernando Carillo put together a strong day in the 106 lbs. weight class as well. After a first round bye, he lost his first match of the day in an 8-5 decision to Lodi's Levi Ness. Undaunted, Carillo got to work.
In the consolation bracket, Carillo beat Watertown Luther Prep's Micah Boggs to stay alive in the fight for 3rd place. He followed that up with a pin in 2:43 against Columbus' Logan Raeder to advance to the 3rd place match. There, he closed out his day with a pin in 2:00 against Cambridge's Clayton Stenjem to claim 3rd for the Pirates.
Waterloo had another participant in the 3rd place match in the 113 lbs. weight class. Junior Owen Koele received back-to-back byes before facing off against Poynette's Isaiah Gauer. Gauer got the pin in 3:25, sending Koele to the 3rd place match against AJ Pennington of Columbus. There, a long battle ended in a win for Pennington as he landed a pin in 4:21.
Overall, it was a strong day for the shorthanded Pirates.
"I'm excited to see how the kids compete at regionals," Schuester said. "We've been dialed in for the last few weeks in practice, working on good conditioning and mental preparation. It's showed in recent tournaments. We're a younger group that's seeing some success, hoping that momentum translates."
As for Marshall, one of the Cardinals' best performances came from sophomore Tucker Cobb in the 120 lbs. weight class. Cobb has been strong all year, and he closed out the regular season well by taking 2nd place in this tournament.
He entered as the top seed and, after receiving a first round bye, proved the reason for his seeding bu pinning Columbus' Devin Pratt in 0:38 to advance to the finals. There, he met Lodi's Brady Dorshorst. The match went the distance, and the third period ended in a 6-6 tie. 37 seconds into the overtime period, Dorshorst landed a takedown to earn an 8-6 sudden victory and claim 1st place.
Cobb wasn't the only Cardinal to reach a championship match. In the 132 lbs. weight class, junior Drew Johnson impressed. After a first round bye, he started off hot by pinning Sugar River's Leah Kuhl in 0:23 to enter a championship matchup with Lodi's Chandler Curtis. There, Johnson was pinned in 2:57 and accepted 2nd place for Marshall.
The Cardinals also got a great day out of junior Tyler Petersen in the 126 lbs. weight class. After back-to-back byes to start the day off, Petersen squared off against Lodi's Owen Breunig in the semifinals. Breunig pinned Petersen in 1:38, sending him to the consolation bracket.
There, Peterson picked up some nice victories. First, he pinned Watertown Luther Prep's Caleb Wendland in 1:28 to advance to the 3rd place match. He met Lakeside Lutheran's Dane McIlvain there. After a tough first period, Peterson found an opening and secured a pin in 3:31 to claim 3rd place for Marshall.
Sophomore Kody Finke earned a 4th place finish in the 138 lbs. weight class. He got off to a great start, pinning Lakeside Lutheran's Noah Weidner in 1:26 to punch his ticket to the semifinals. There, Waterloo's Ryan Sturgill pinned him in a tough match that nearly went the distance, ending at the 5:43 mark.
The loss sent Finke to the consolation bracket, where he pinned Cambridge's Aevri Ciha to advance to the 3rd place match. There he faced the top seed, Ashton Meister of Poynette. Finke pushed the match to the second period but was eventually pinned at the 3:27 mark to take 4th.
Senior Kasey Finke also got off to a good start in the 145 lbs. weight class. He pinned Silas Hillmer of Watertown Luther Prep to advance to the semifinals. He was pinned by James Amacher of Poynette in 1:56 and moved to the consolation bracket.
After getting pinned by Lakeside Lutheran's Sam Schmidt, Finke entered into a 5th place match against Cambridge's Ivan Sopkovich. Sopkovich got the pin in 1:07, giving Finke 6th place.
Junior Grant Chadwick also ended up in 6th place in the 195 lbs. weight class. A quarterfinal loss to Clayton Nehls of Poynette by a tight 6-5 decision dropped Chadwick to the consolation bracket. There, he was knocked from contention for 3rd by a pin in 4:46 from Sugar River's Carson Loshaw. In the 5th place match, Chadwick met Nehls for a rematch which went in favor of Nehls by way of a pin in 3:18.
With the conclusion of this tournament, both Waterloo and Marshall have concluded their regular seasons and are off to WIAA regionals on Saturday, Feb. 12. Both schools will compete in Regional IV of Sectional 3 in Division 3 at Mineral Point High School. Other participants in the regional include Cambridge, Deerfield, Mineral Point, Parkview/Albany, and Pecatonica/Argyle.
--
Capitol Conference Tournament team results
(team points in parenthesis)
1. Lodi (324)
2. Poynette (195)
3. Watertown Luther Prep (173)
4. Sugar River (147)
5. Waterloo (128)
6. Lake Mills (109)
7. Columbus (107)
8. Marshall (93)
9. Lakeside Lutheran (68)
10. Cambridge (61)