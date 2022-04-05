Expectations are high for the Waterloo softball team this spring, and understandably so. The Pirates return a wealth of talent from last year's squad that finished in 2nd place in the Capitol - South standings behind only Cambridge.
Headlining the returning talent are 1st team all-conference selection seniors Michaela Riege and Abby Gier. Riege will primarily handle second base while Gier locks down the outfield in center. Those two, as well as fellow senior third baseman Quinnly Hush, are this spring's team captains.
Waterloo's outstanding returning talent doesn't end there, either. Back again this season are four 2nd team all-conference selections, including juniors Ava Jaehnke (shortstop) and Sophia Schneider (pitcher/outfield) as well as sophomores Brenna Huebner (catcher) and Katrina Freund (first base).
On top of conference accolades, Waterloo returns plenty of experience with letterwinners like seniors Alyssa Baumann (outfield), Kamden Fitzgerald (outfield), Keelan Gangstad (outfield), Samantha Salmi (utility), as well as juniors Grace Marty (pitcher) and Cabella Ellis (outfield).
After back-to-back game cancellations in late March, the much-anticipated start of the Pirates' season finally came on Monday, Apr. 4 with a road trip to Lakeside Lutheran of the Capitol - North conference. Early on, Waterloo looked as good as advertised.
The Pirates made an early statement, getting two runs on the board in the top of the first inning to press the home team. Unfortunately, Lakeside Lutheran's bats were just as lively in the bottom of that opening inning. The Warriors offered up an emphatic response, scoring six runs to retake a lead they would never again relinquish.
A fruitless effort in the top of the second inning opened the door for Lakeside Lutheran to tack two more runs on in the bottom to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Even though they were on the road and the weather was less than favorable, the Pirates continued to battle.
They produced a run in the top of the third which was answered by Lakeside Lutheran with a run of its own in the bottom. Undeterred, Waterloo came right back with two more runs in the top of the fourth inning to cut Lakeside Lutheran's lead to 9-5. Unfortunately, that would be the end of the scoring for the Pirates on the afternoon.
Lakeside Lutheran added two security runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth to bring the score to its final tally, 12-5.
There were still plenty of positives to take away from this early-season matchup. Waterloo knocked 11 hits into play, headlined by a stellar performance from Jaehnke who went 4-4. The Pirates' defense avoided mistakes as well, committing only one error.
The Pirates will have two chances to rebound this week, but both contests will be on the road. Waterloo will travel to Markesan on Tuesday, Apr. 5 and will head to rival Marshall for its conference opener on Thursday, Apr. 7. Waterloo's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 12 against Cambridge.
SOFTBALL: LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WATERLOO 5
|SCORING
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|TOTAL
|Waterloo
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Lakeside
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|X
|12
|PITCHING
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|SO
|BB
|Schneider (Wa.), L
|1
|6
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Marty (Wa.)
|5
|7
|6
|5
|2
|6
|Rank (LL), W
|7
|11
|5
|3
|2
|0