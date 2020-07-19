LAKE MILLS — Benny Marshall came a home run away from hitting for the cycle and also delivered a solid pitching performance, leading the Waterloo 14U Teeners baseball team to a 10-3 road win over Lake Mills on July 17.
Marshall tripled in the first inning, doubled in the second and singled in his final at bat in the sixth. Meanwhile, the right-hander pitched the first two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two to earn the victory.
Marshall tripled and scored on Kyle Hostetler’s groundout giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the top of the first frame.
Waterloo then erupted for seven runs in the top of the second inning. Justin Sampo singled but was replaced on Bryce Aubart’s fielder’s choice. Cameron Tschanz and Gabe Meister drew walks, while in between Carson Rufener reached on an error to load the bases. Marshall followed with a ringing two-run double.
When the inning finally ended, Marshall held an 8-1 advantage.
Marshall finished 3x4 with three runs scored while driving in a pair, and Owen Haseleu and Keegan Lauersdorf added 2-for-4 performances.
The win moved Lake Mills to 5-3 in Baderland Teeners League play and 6-4 overall.
WATERLOO 10, LAKE MILLS 3
Waterloo 170 011 — 10 9 2
Lake Mills 102 000 — 3 5 6
Leading Hitters: (W) - Marshall 3x4, Haseleu 2x4, Lauersdorf 2x4; (LM) - Cooper 2x3.
2B — (W) Marshall; (LM) KC. 3B — (W) Marshall.
W — Marshall. L — KC.
