DEERFIELD — Marshall’s boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished seventh at the Deerfield Classic on Friday.
The Cardinals scored 96 points in boys competition.
Junior Canon Siedschlag won the 400 meter dash in 52.30 seconds and added a second place finish in the 200 (23.63).
Junior Logan Kosbau won the 3,200 in 11:34.68.
Freshman Jaxon Hornby took second in the 1,600 in 4:46.80.
The 400 relay team of senior Jackson Omeja, junior Jack Hellenbrand, junior Bryce Frank and Siedschlag took second in 46.45.
Junior Craig Ward took second in the high jump (5-10). Junior Justin Grady placed third in the 800 (2:11.09). Omeja placed third in the 100 (12.11).
Marshall’s girls scored 40.5 points.
Senior Mya Andrews won the high jump at 5-5, breaking her own school record of 5-4 set at the Dana Waddell Invitational last month.
Andrews also won the 400 in 1:01.28.
The 400 relay team of Abigail Ward, Kaylee Campbell, Brynn Frank and Aubrey Schlimgen took third in 2:08.37.
Team scores — boys: Lake Mills 165; Marshall 96; Cambridge 88; Omro 74; Columbus 61; Deerfield 61; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 56; Pardeeville 38; Belleville/New Glarus 27; Lomira 23; Albany 10.
Team scores — girls: Columbus 172; Lake Mills 128; Sugar River 88.5; Omro 46; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 45; Deerfield 44; Marshall 40.5; Pardeeville 34; Lomira 30; Cambridge 26; Albany 22.