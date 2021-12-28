Anticipating a Marshall schools operating referendum on the ballot in 2022, district administrators are working to clean up staff contract language so it meshes with any potential results.
While the school board has yet to make a final decision, it’s increasingly expected that Marshall School District voters will see an operating referendum on the April 5 ballot. Its purpose would be, in part, to help the district cover an expected 2022-23 staff base wage increase of as much as 4.5%.
That anticipated wage increase is prompting the school district to look ahead at contracts that are up for renewal in 2022, including for one administrator, and to think about how related cost increases may be covered, in the event that the school board opts to not schedule a referendm or it fails at the ballot box.
Finance Director Bob Chady did not reveal which administrator’s contract is up for renewal in 2022 and if that may be more costly than other administrative contracts, potentially further burdening the district’s budget.
There is also conflicting language regarding administrator contract terms and potential damages an administrator might have to pay to the district if he or she takes a different job before their contract is up, that the district would like to clean up.
Chady has suggested seeking out clarification from the district’s attorney.
“Maybe she’ll tell us, and me, it’s fine, but I’m concerned a little bit there,” Chady said.
Chady also advised board members to review the existing contract template to make sure understand other items.
“So if the board fails to (act) before Jan. 15, the administrator’s left to some uncertainty as to, ‘What is going on in my future?’ and they can put themselves out there to perhaps entertain offers from other school districts. If they receive something, they can give you a written request and say, ‘Hey, I’m taking a job at XYZ district. I’ll be here through the end of the school year because it says I don’t have to pay you.’”
Chady has urged the school board to finalize one upcoming administrative contract renewal before Jan. 15 to ensure that existing contract language that would automatically renew that contract for two years without specific board action, doesn’t become applicable.
“If the board fails to do something, my fear is then they’d be entitled to a two-year if they chose to impose it on you,” Chady said.
Chady has mentioned that letting some staff contracts expire and not filling those positions may be an option in the absence of a successful referendum in 2022.
That has not been offered as an option for administrative contracts.
The school board next meets on Jan. 5 as a committee of the whole. That meeting is at 5:15 p.m. at the district office board room. It can be accessible via phone at 401-315-8902 with a PIN number of 724-553-802#, or Google Hangouts at meet.google.com/yee.qeoq.