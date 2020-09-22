CAMBRIDGE — Edgerton’s Casey Johnson won his unprecedented fifth straight title as the 40th annual Wisconsin State Championships were held Sept. 18-19 at Jefferson Speedway.
After finishing the previous evening’s feature event in second place, Johnson continued his dominance of the premier division at Wisconsin’s Action Track to claim another championship. Twin 60 lap Late Model main events highlighted the marathon of features to close out the 2020 racing season at Jefferson Speedway.
The first feature began with Luke Westenberg jumping out to the early lead from the pole with Kyle Smith dropping in line for second. Johnson found himself in the top five by lap five as he made his trek towards the front of the field. Four cautions on the first 20 laps of the event saw Westenberg remain the leader while Shaun Scheel and Johnson worked their way through the top five. By lap 22, Scheel found himself in third with Johnson on his tail in fourth. Scheel made his way to second before another yellow flag slowed the pace on lap 29. As racing resumed, Johnson got under Scheel to grab the second position away and set his sights on Westenberg at the front. One more caution period on lap 39 set up a 21 lap shootout to the finish with Johnson lurking in Westenberg’s rear view mirror. Johnson spent the next ten laps sizing up the leader. But on lap 50, Johnson dove under Westenberg entering turn one. A lap later, Johnson was out front and cruising to the checkers to get the win. Westenberg finished second ahead of Scheel, Michael Grueneberg and Riley Stenjem.
Part two of the twinbill sponsored by Brown Heating and Air Conditioning began with Seth Reamer and Max Kahler at the front. After an early caution, Kahler moved ahead with the lead while Reamer remained close by in second. Reamer fought back on the high side of Kahler on lap 11, and after a good battle, stuck his mount out front alone on lap 20. Reamer began to stretch his lead with Kahler in second and Michael Grueneberg in third. Meanwhile, Johnson was once again charging toward the front in his quest for a fifth straight title. Johnson methodically picked his way through the top five, finding himself behind Grueneberg for third with around 10 laps to go. Johnson completed the pass for the third spot on lap 51, but ran out of time to move ahead any further. At the checkers, it was Reamer with the big win followed by Kahler, Johnson, Shaun Scheel and Grueneberg. When the dust settled, it was Johnson standing tall as the 2020 Late Model state champion.
For the complete two-day coverage of the Wisconsin State Championships log onto www.courierenews.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.