The Lake Mills High School dismissed students at 1:30 p.m. today under the advisement of the Lake Mills Police Department “out of an abundance of caution,” wrote Superintendent Tonya Olson in a message to families today.
The middle and elementary schools will be dismissed at the regularly scheduled time.
All after-school activities have been canceled.
The early release comes on the heels of a viral TikTok post alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence occurring Dec. 17 which raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide. As a result, all Lake Mills area schools had elevated police presences today, including the elementary and high schools, St. Paul's Lutheran and Lakeside Lutheran.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not "have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert."
According to the letter, the elementary and middle schools would operate in a lockout mode, which is defined in the school district safety plan as the schools operating as normal with a heightened state of awareness and no outdoor activities.
“Again, your children are safe,” Olson wrote in the message. “These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution.”
The district is currently working with the police department and other agencies and will release more information when appropriate to do so.
Families of children who attend the elementary and middle school were informed that if they wished to pick up their child, they should contact the appropriate school.
This story will be updated as details become available.
Some districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings in light of the TikTok challenge. Many others increased security staffing. More than a half dozen school districts in the Houston area told middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home Friday in response to the TikTok posts, though none of the districts had received credible threats, officials said.
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading "misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings" but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
"We are removing the alarmist warnings," she said. "Those are misinformation."
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.