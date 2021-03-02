All the awards aside, Anna Lutz was just thrilled to even have the opportunity to play her final season of high school basketball.
“I really wanted to play and I knew I had to wear a mask which made it really hard, but once I started thinking ‘this sucks,’ I remembered that there were some teams out there that didn’t even get a chance to play this year,” said the 6-foot-1 power forward. “I was super grateful and our whole team was grateful.”
The Marshall senior was once again honored by her peers by being named the Capitol South Conference Player of the Year — matching selections in 2018-19 and 2019-20 — in what will forever be known as the season of COVID.
Lutz helped lead the Cardinals to their fourth consecutive Capitol South title, and along with her teammates capped off a remarkable 40-0 record in league play during her stellar career.
“We did do some really great things. It was a really cool thing to be a part of,” she added.
The UW-Milwaukee commit averaged 17.8 points per game, grabbed 218 rebounds, blocked 35 shots, had 63 assists and made 50 steals while making 82 percent of her free throw attempts.
Lutz extended the string of Marshall players being named the Capitol South Player of the Year to six straight years: prior to her three straight former teammate Mia Morel was named the league’s top player in 2017-18, Elizabeth Lutz, Anna’s sister, was selected in 2016-17, and Kim Canon was the Player of the Year in 2015-16.
Lutz leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,941 points, as well as the record holder in rebounds (867) and blocked shots (183). She also handed out 206 assists and made 185 steals in 108 career games.
“I’m going to miss all the people that came to watch us play over the years — I missed them seeing us play this year. I love all my coaches and I really Iove my teammates. The memory I have with these girls, not just the last four years but with the seniors the last 10 years, I’m going to miss the most; I know we’re going to be friends long after high school, but it’s going to be different not playing basketball with them ever again.”
Lutz was a four-time All-CSC selection, earning first-team honors each of the last three seasons after being named honorable mention as a freshman.
Lutz was joined on the first team by her career-long teammate Laura Nickel. The senior guard averaged 17 ppg while leading the team in rebounds (235), assists (88) and steals (80) this season.
Nickel finished as the program’s second-leading scorer with 1,494 points while also grabbing 751 rebounds, dishing out 290 assists, making 222 steals and blocking 37 shots.
Nickel also was a four-time All-Capitol South selection, earning second-team honors her freshman and sophomore years while jumping up to the first-team each of the last two seasons.
Nickel and Lutz both were unanimous first-team selections.
Senior Mya Andrews is the third member of the Capitol South champions to don the 2020-21 all-conference team. The senior guard handed out 76 assists, made 67 steals and pulled down 109 rebounds to earn second-team recognition for the second straight year.
In her four years Andrews scored 478 points, grabbed 342 rebounds, dished out 257 assists and made 211 steals.
Together Marshall’s “Big 3” combined to win 96 out of 108 games they played together over the past four seasons.
Powers 1st Team
Asik 2nd Team
Two Waterloo players earned Capitol South honors.
Skyler Powers, a senior guard, earned first-team honors for the first time in her career, averaged a team-best 13.4 while pulling down 65 rebounds and made 27 3-pointers. In 95 career games Powers scored 846 points, grabbed 265 rebounds and made 95 steals.
Powers was an honorable mention selection as a junior.
Julia Asik was named honorable mention for the second year in a row. The sophomore guard averaged 10.8 ppg while leading the Pirates with 31 3-pointers made. Asik also grabbed 93 rebounds, had 53 assists and 36 steals.
2020-21 CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
First Team
Anna Lutz Marshall 6-1 Sr.**
Laura Nickel Marshall 6-0 Sr.**
Jaylynn Benson New Glarus 5-7 Sr.
Mayah Holzhueter Cambridge 5-11 Jr.
Skyler Powers Waterloo 5-9 Sr.
**unanimous
Second Team
Lindsey Schadewalt New Glarus 5-9 Fr.
Callie Smith Belleville 6-0 Jr.
Mya Andrews Marshall 5-9 Sr.
Saveea Freeland Cambridge 5-9 Fr.
Hana King Wis. Heights 5-5 Sr.
Honorable Mention
Shealyn Klosterman-Havens New Glarus 5-4 Sr.
Taylor Stenklyft Cambridge 5-6 Jr.
Julia Asik Waterloo 5-9 So.
Kylee Doherty Wis. Heights 5-9 Jr.
Ava Foley Belleville 5-9 Jr.
CAPITOL SOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Anna Lutz — Marshall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.