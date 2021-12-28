A $108,000 grant from the Watertown Area Community Foundation will help Waterloo buy new playground equipment for Firemen’s Park.
The Waterloo Common Council on Dec. 16 voted to accept the grant that includes about $44,000 to replace playground equipment toward the lower part of Firemen’s Park and about $32,000 for equipment replacement toward the upper portion of the park. It also includes about $24,600 for playground improvements at the Waterloo Regional Trailhead on McKay Way.
The city had originally hoped to match the foundation money with a DNR grant but the DNR denied that application, city parks director Gabe Haberkorn said at the Dec. 16 common council meeting.
The city also on Dec. 16 accepted a $100,000 bid from Cambridge-based Lee Recreation for all of the new playground equipment at the park and trailhead.
Each new set of playground equipment at Firemen’s Park will include decks, platforms, climbing structures, a slide and monkey bars. The lower playground set will be 36 feet by 84 feet. The upper playground set will be 40 feet by 64 feet. The upper playground will also have swings with regular-sized seats and for infants and toddlers.
At the trailhead, there will be new decks, climbing structures, two slides, a tunnel, a hammock seat and panels.
“The parks committee asked about swings (at the lower playground) but there’s not enough space available,” Haberkorn said. “We would have to break into the green space behind there and then we’d be pushing into our skate park.”
Haberkorn said the existing playground equipment is aged and has been the target of vandalism.
In all, the common council approved spending up to $108,000. The $8,000 remaining beyond the Lee Recreation playground equipment purchase will cover excavating work that city plans to do on its own to prepare the sites.
The city’s work will include building build 12-inch tall borders around the playgrounds and laying mulch.