DANIEL AGUERO

Waterloo High School

Sports you played in high school: Football and Baseball

Favorite sports moment: Coach Schuster hyping us up before every football game

Favorite school subject: Gym class

GPA: 3.0

Post high school plans: Attend MATC for Law Enforcement and Fire service.

Song you’re listening to right now: Country

Favorite place to eat: Mings Garden

I like competing against: Marshall

