DANIEL AGUERO
Waterloo High School
Sports you played in high school: Football and Baseball
Favorite sports moment: Coach Schuster hyping us up before every football game
Favorite school subject: Gym class
GPA: 3.0
Post high school plans: Attend MATC for Law Enforcement and Fire service.
Song you’re listening to right now: Country
Favorite place to eat: Mings Garden
I like competing against: Marshall
