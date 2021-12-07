Waterloo natives Michael and Heather Kent will be a part of the Watertown Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's "The Games' Afoot." Pictured are (front, l to r) Lisa Steffl, Ashley Woodard, Linda Ewert, (middle) Heather Kent, Leah Fritsche, (back) Michael Kent, Jim Steffl and Larry Martinez.
Mike and Heather Kent of Waterloo are set to be parts of Ken Ludwig’s “The Games’ Afoot,” a production of the Watertown Players.
“The Games’ Afoot,” or “Holmes for the Holidays,” is a comedy-filled murder mystery that takes place in William Gillette’s Connecticut mansion. Gillette and his mother, Martha, host a holiday party with an intimate group of fellow actors. Everything seems jolly enough until an unwelcome guest arrives. A murder in the house brings nutty Inspector Goring into the mix. She and Gillette, who aspires to be the real Sherlock Holmes, take on the case to find the murderer. All this mayhem brings about further secrets to be revealed, additional murders to be attempted, and an unforeseen outcome that will leave audiences speechless.
Mike Kent will play Felix Geisel and Heather Kent will be Madge Geisel.
Also a part of the cast of the show will be Larry Martinez as William Gillette, Linda Ewert as Martha Gillette, Jim Steffl as Simon Bright, Ashley Woodard as Aggie Wheeler, Leah Fritsche as Inspector Goring and Lisa Steffl as Daria Chase. Jennie Ortega is the director, Jim Steffl is the technical director and Juanita Edington is the producer.
Ortega was the director of the 2016 Watertown Players production “Lend Me a Tenor,” in which she said was privileged to be a part of.
“‘Lend Me a Tenor’ involved a very complicated set with an art deco feel to the walls and doors. The set for ‘The Games’ Afoot’ is also one of a kind and literally took hundreds of hours to build and paint. Add the hours of rehearsal that the cast and stage crew have put in, and you either have some really dedicated people or some really crazy ones. I like to think we are a nice sane combination of the two,” Ortega said.
The production will be performed in cooperation with Concord Theatricals on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players Theater in The Market, 210 S. Water Street, Watertown. Tickets are available at the Watertown Piggly Wiggly and at the door the days of the performances.