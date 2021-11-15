Waterloo School District fourth-graders will learn virtually from home through the Thanksgiving holiday due to a recent COVID-19 surge, according to a letter distributed to families Nov. 10 by Superintendent Brian Henning.
Fourth-graders reported to Waterloo Elementary School for in-person instruction on Nov. 11, but at the end of the day collected their assignments and devices for the home instruction.
Henning would not say how many students have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering virtual learning. There are 50 total fourth-graders in the Waterloo School District.
“We have responded to local data as we have always said we would regarding COVID,” Henning said.
The decision followed the issuance of a mask mandate by Henning in September for the entire school district, that was quickly struck down by the Waterloo School Board after some parents complained.
Henning issued the mask order in September on a recommendation from the Jefferson County Health Department.
For masks to be mandated in the Waterloo schools, Henning would have to submit a request to the school board, justifying the risk level, per a Sept. 30 board decision.
Jefferson County Health Director Gail Scott, last week, declined to comment specifically on Waterloo’s situation, but said all districts in the county, including Waterloo, have worked well with the health department. School officials continue to be educated on COVID-19, Scott added.
“In general, of course our goal is to try to ensure kids can go to school. Our guidance has always been to achieve that,” Scott said.
That guidance has included “layered mitigation,” which includes masking, quarantining, isolating if diagnosed, quarantining if exposed and making sure there is good air exposure. Many districts in the area do not have mask mandates, Scott said.
Schools present challenges, Scott admitted.
“Schools are different. There is going to be transmission because they are together for more hours than just out in the community,” Scott said.
Scott also said the health department continues to host weekly discussions with all local school districts.
“We know there has been an increase in the 18-and-under group. There have been discussions with schools to reduce that,” Scott said.
A school board meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 was cancelled.
Henning absent
Board President Nancy Thompson also confirmed, meanwhile, that a Nov. 8 school board meeting was cancelled Henning would be absent.
Henning said Friday, Nov 12 that he did not have COViD-19 and would not say whether he was quarantining because he’d been deemed a close contact.
Thompson questioned not having the school board meeting. It last met Oct. 11.
“I did advocate for still holding the meeting even in his absence,” Thompson said. “Needless to say, my view did not prevail.”
Wisconsin statutes require school boards to meet “at least once each month.”