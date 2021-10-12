Craig Heiman, a 2006 Marshall High School graduate, was inducted into the Concordia University — St. Paul Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 9. He’s one of just 135 total Golden Bears to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Back at Marshall, he was a scoring machine. His constant contributions earned Marshall a No. 1 seed heading into the WIAA regionals his senior year. He was able to lead the Cardinals to the sectional semifinals, where they fell to Oostburg. While hometown ball was done, there was plenty left for Heiman to do in the world of hoops.
Following his graduation from Marshall, Heiman accepted a scholarship offer from Concordia University — St. Paul. The Division 2 school in Minnesota offered an opportunity to continue playing the game he loved and to see the court early and often. His tremendous scoring abilities continued to shine through from his high school days.
From the jump, it was apparent he was a special talent. As a freshman, he finished second on the team in scoring and led the Golden Bears to 21-8 record. That was the best record the school had ever produced in its time as a Division 2 competitor. Concordia — St. Paul made it to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) tournament semifinals. It was only the beginning for Heiman.
In year two, he got even better. From second on his team to the top scorer in the entire NSIC, Heiman was more than comfortable calling his own number and dropping huge point totals night after night. His Golden Bears again reached the semifinals of the NSIC tournament. As just a sophomore, Heiman was voted first-team all-conference.
This was hardly the end of his accolades on the court. His scoring production kept up through his junior and senior seasons. He finished 2nd in the NSIC in scoring as a junior and was named first-team all-conference both years as well.
By the time his eligibility ran out, Heiman was Concordia — St. Paul’s all-time leading scorer with 1,768 points. His scoring records have since been broken, but his stats are still other-worldly. In his time as a Golden Bear, Heiman made 634 total field goals, 234 3-point shots, averaged 15.6 points per game, grabbed 187 offensive rebounds, and played in 113 games for a total of 3,205 minutes. All of those marks remain at least top-5 in Concordia — St. Paul history.
Perhaps equally as impressive is how Heiman conducted himself off of the court. On top of being the best men’s basketball player the school had ever had, he dedicated himself in the classroom. In the same three seasons he was named all-conference on the court, he was also named to the all-academic teams for the NSIC.
Heiman graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Eleven years and a successful career in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area, he’s being recognized for the contributions he brought to the basketball program.
Heiman was one of nine inductees for Concordia — St. Paul’s Hall of Fame class of 2021. Classmates include:
- Jonathan Breitbarth (track & field, cross country)
- Emily (Palkert) Davis (volleyball)
- Brenden Furrow (baseball)
- David Golnitz (baseball, football)
- Ron Hilk (football, track & field, wrestling)
- Travis Johansen (football)
- Sami Mattson (softball)
- Janet (Brownawell) Smith (softball, track & field, cross country)
Now a decorated man both on and off the court, Craig stands as a shining example to the youth of the Marshall community. His dedication to the game of basketball and exceptional work, both as an athlete and a student, opened doors that would otherwise seem unimaginable coming from a small town. Well done, Craig.