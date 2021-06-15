DEERFIELD — Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher advanced to sectional competition in three events out of the Division 3 Deerfield track and field regional on Monday.
Mosher won the girls triple jump (34 feet, 4 1/4 inches), took second in the long jump (15-5 1/4) and placed third in the high jump (4-10). Freshman Cordelia Webber placed fourth in the 3,200 (17:04.58).
Waterloo’s boys 800 relay team of freshman Dakota Sturgill, junior Luke Fiedorowicz, senior Jackson Christenson and senior Caleb Hager took third in 1:42.84. Hager was third in the high jump (5-6).
Team scores — boys: Cambridge 134.5; Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 95; Deerfield 78; Princeton/Green Lake 71; Palmyra-Eagle 62; Markesan 56; Fall River 49; Pardeeville 48.5; Rio 38; Madison Country Day 22; Waterloo 20; Johnson Creek 20.
Team scores — girls: Rio 115; Markesan 77; Deerfield 69.5; 4, Madison Country Day 67; 5, Johnson Creek 66.5; 6, Waterloo 48; 7, Princeton/Green Lake 45.5; 8, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 45; Fall River 39; Cambridge 37.5; Palmyra-Eagle 34; Pardeeville 30.