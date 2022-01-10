Marshall Lions Club to host annual Ice Fisheree Festival at Firemen's Park

An annual Marshall staple is slated to return this weekend with some additional attractions.
The Marshall Lions Club will host its annual Ice Fisheree Festival this Friday and Saturday at Firemen’s Park.
Among the attractions this year will be a fireworks show Saturday at 8 p.m. sponsored by Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Waterloo and Marshall, as well as the Lions Club. It will be the first time there will be fireworks at the festival.
Ice Fisheree Festival chairperson Lee Hellenbrand said the fireworks were added, in part, because it is the 20th annual Ice Fisheree Festival, but also “to add another family-oriented activity to our winter festival.”
“We heard many positive remarks how fireworks would look awesome over a snow-covered body of water and thought it would make a great fit,” Hellenbrand said. “Many local residents have fond memories of the past Marshall Fire Department’s fireworks during their summer festivals. We hope to fill that void and create new memories for families in Marshall and surrounding communities.”
Candlelit skating will start at 4 p.m. Friday.
“We hope to have ice skating rinks on the river along with one outside our warming shelter on land,” Hellenbrand said, adding the warming shelter is also a new attraction this year. “The rinks accommodate hockey and recreational ice skating both day and evening with candlelit skating.”
Coyote and rabbit hunting tournaments will begin Friday. To participate, call 608-279-7921. The tournaments will continue Saturday with a check-in time of 2 p.m.
There will also be a snow sculpting contest with free registration Friday and Saturday.
Also on the docket for Friday will be card competitions, starting with the euchre tournament registration at 5 p.m. and the euchre competition starting at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., registration will be open for Texas Hold ‘Em. That competition will start at 7 p.m.
Refreshments and raffles will be available starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
The fishing starts with registration Saturday at 2:30 p.m. This weekend is a free fishing weekend in Wisconsin, so no fishing licenses will be required. The largest fish caught will garner a $200 prize. There will be other cash prizes as well, including a $100 cash raffle for kids.
Also on Saturday, a $10,000 raffle will be conducted, and more than 25 guns will be raffled. There will also be bucket raffles and a silent auction.
Hockey and skating won’t be the only sports at the festival. There will also be flag football Saturday. To participate, call 608-209-9359.
The skating will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Also, there will be a disc jockey providing music from 6 to 11:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge.
Temperatures have dipped lately, but even as temperatures rise slightly Friday and Saturday, it will still be cold. The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 32 on Friday with temperatures dropping down to as low as 19. Saturday the high will be 24, according to the service, and the low will be 7.
Hellenbrand said that the Lions Club will take precautions so people are able to stay warm while at the festival.
“We are adding several outdoor firepits this year to help warm the attendees while participating in our many outdoor activities,” Hellenbrand said.
There will also be a hammerschlagen and keg and metal fish toss.
The Lions will give away free jig poles to the first 40 kids aged 14 and younger to help promote fishing and outdoor activities.
The Lions Club will have a special appearance from Leo the lion, the club’s mascot. Leo will pose for pictures with kids throughout the event.