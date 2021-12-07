The Marshall Area School Board is considering setting an operating referendum in the spring to help the district meet a variety of financial challenges.
District Finance Manager Bob Chady told board members at a committee of the whole meeting Dec. 1 that an April 2019 referendum is about to sunset, resulting in a $796,950 revenue gap in 2022-23.
Options might include a recurring referendum, which annual renews in perpetuity, or a non-recurring referendum with a sunset date.
Chady said there is evidence that voters are more likely to support operating referendums if the sunset of one is closely followed by a successor.
“When there is unanimous continuity on an operating referendum there is a higher chance for success,” Chady said.
Additionally, staff wages could go up as much as 4.5% in the 2022-23 school year, from about $365,000 to about $380,000.
“That 4.5% is probably an overestimate but I’d rather over over-estimate than under-estimate,” Chady said. “I’m still awaiting our budget to come back from the forecast model.”
The district will be required to give preliminary notices of non-renewal of contracts by April 30, for the 2022-23 school year. Final notices and issuances of contracts are due May 15, and Chady said the administrative preference is to be a month ahead of that date.
“I just want you to understand there are certain statutory dates that fall into the calendar…because if you do something after you’ve already issued all of your contracts, you’re locked into employing those people and paying them for a year unless they depart mid-school year. Then we can attrition that position and leave that position open going forward,” Chady said.
Past referendumsIn November 2012, district voters approved a referendum to spend $500,000 per year in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, to maintain class sizes and update technology.
A new referendum approved by voters in February 2016 was non-reoccurring and to spend $875,000 a year in the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years to maintain “reasonable classroom sizes” and to replace student Chromebooks.
“That one was a little more successful as the referendum won all municipalities that the district had wards in,” Chady said, adding that “technology has always been held very high in the district.”
And in April 2019, voters approved a $1.25 million referendum with $875,000 of that reoccurring and the rest non-recurring over the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
“We said, ‘Why not have voters absorb some of that on a recurring basis?” Chady recalled.
Turn-outBoth the 2016 and 2019 referendums passed on a roughly 60% to 40% split, despite not having the voter turnout advantage of 2012, when a presidential election was on the ballot.
Timing matters, the district knows. Held during a primary election, the 2016 saw lower voter turnout than 2012.
“That was not a real popular one,” School Board President Debbie Frigo recalled.
“Some people took exception to that being in a primary election rather than a general election,” Chady agreed.
The 2016 referendum saw no voter turnout in Cottage Grove, partially in the Marshall Area School District.
2022 referendum timelineTo appear on a ballot, the board will have to approve and file a resolution, with a date. Options in 2022 are the April 5 spring election, the Aug. 9 primary or the Nov. 8 general election.
“The question is, ‘When do we want to do it?’” Chady said, noting his view that “the projected voter turnout would obviously be better in the spring.”
The deadline has already passed for the board to ask a referendum question in the February primary.
For the April 5 election a resolution would have to be passed by Jan. 25. The school board is scheduled to meet Jan. 21, just before that deadline.
April 5 would also be soon just before the deadline to make staffing decisions. If the referendum were to fail and staff reductions or budget cuts affecting staff would be required, then there would be time to make those decisions, he said.
“The con is there is a heck of a lot of work to do over the next seven weeks,” Chady said, but called that “doable.”
For the August election, a resolution would have to be approved and filed by May 1. But that would accommodate the window for staff or budget cuts for 2022-23.
Chady said if the board opts to wait until August, he would likely recommend temporary borrowing in June.
“If we did that, we would likely have a very high budget deficit in the 2022-23 school year because we would be paying for staff that we’d likely have been trying to scale back on,” Chady said.
The filing deadline for a November referendum would be Aug. 30.
The school board is expected to continue the discussion at its Dec. 15 meeting. There was not an agenda posted at press time to confirm whether it would just be discussion or if a decision would be made.