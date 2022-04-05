The Marshall baseball team’s long awaited start to the 2022 season was soured by Columbus and, more specifically, pitcher Christian Oppor on Monday, Apr. 4 at Marshall Fireman’s Park. Oppor was a machine, recording 13 strikeouts to help lift Columbus to a 4-0 victory.
While Oppor’s stellar day on the mound turned out to be the story of the day, he also did his part with the bat to kickstart Columbus’ offense. After a double from Brady Link scored the Cardinals’ first run of the day, Oppor mashed a triple to bring Link around and make it a 2-0 lead. Oppor scored as the next batter singled to give Columbus an early 3-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the first.
Oppor struck out Marshall’s first two batters, seniors Bryce Frank and Cole Denniston, and never looked back. It took until the third inning for Marshall to even get a runner on base as Collin Petersen was hit by a pitch.
After Columbus added a security run in the top of the fourth, it looked as though Marshall could have an answer as Denniston got plunked to take first base with no outs to begin the inning. Oppor recovered, striking out the next three batters to escape.
Marshall got an even better look at scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning as Matthew Motl and Wyatt Jennings drew back-to-back walks to kick the inning off. A passed ball moved Motl to third and Jennings to second with no outs. Oppor regained composure and threw back-to-back looking strikeouts. After plunking Frank back at the top of Marshall’s lineup, he struck out Denniston to escape the loaded bases.
Following near disaster, Columbus opted to let AJ Uttech finish the day on the mound. His defense had his back, forcing double plays in both the sixth and seventh inning to preserve the shutout and combined no-hit effort from the two pitchers as Columbus held on for the 4-0 win.
Marshall slips to 0-1 to begin the year and will embark on a long road stand as it searches for the first win of the season. The Cardinals will travel to Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Apr. 5, to Lodi on Friday, Apr. 8, and to Edgerton for a doubleheader on Saturday, Apr. 9. Marshall’s next home game isn’t until Tuesday, Apr. 12, when the Cardinals will welcome in Capitol — South rival New Glarus for the conference opener.
BASEBALL: COLUMBUS 4, MARSHALL 0
|SCORING
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|TOTAL
|Columbus
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHING
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|C. Oppor (C), W
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|AJ Uttech (C)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|H. Nolden (M), L
|3.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|W. Jennings (M)
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Marshall batting
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|AVG
|BB
|HBP
|SO
|B. Frank
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|C. Denniston
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|1
|2
|W. Jennings
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|1
|C. Usgaard
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|3
|P. Kleinheinz
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|2
|M. Motl
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|1
|0
|2
|H. Nolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|2
|0
|1
|C. Petersen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|1
|1
|T. Petersen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|1
|M. Collins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|3
|3
|15
|Columbus batting
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|AVG
|BB
|HBP
|SO
|AJ Uttech
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0.500
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mobry
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0.250
|0
|0
|2
|B. Link
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0.250
|0
|0
|1
|C. Oppor
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0.333
|0
|1
|2
|J. Sullivan
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0.250
|0
|0
|0
|M. Nachreiner
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|B. Schreader
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.667
|0
|0
|0
|N. Pfeifer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|1
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|28
|4
|9
|4
|0.321
|3
|1
|7