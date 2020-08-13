TWIS

AUGUST 9-15

This is the first of what will be a weekly segment while sports is at a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of The Courier.

1968 — Ken Jacobs broke 25-straight targets in the Waterloo Gun Club‘s final team shoot of the season at Firemen’s Park. The first-year shooter became the first person of the season to have a perfect day. Other high shooter were Don Will and Fred Stokes, with 24-of-25 targets each. Ernies Tap won the first team trophy.

1989 — Missy Heiman and Bobby Smith of Marshall and members of the Town-4-Track Club competed in the TAC/USA National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships. Heiman placed 20th in the triple jump with a distance of 29 feet, 6 ½ inches. Smith competed in discus and javelin. He threw the discus 139 feet, 1 inch to place 10th, and heaved the javelin 117 feet finishing 14th.

2011 — The Waterloo Firemen qualified for the Home Talent Night League playoffs, but are ousted in the first round by the Albion Tigers, 11-1. Waterloo’s lone run came in its final at bat, as Curtis Haberman doubled and scored on a single by Brian Duckert.

Load comments