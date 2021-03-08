Four members of conference the Cambridge/Marshall co-op squad were named to the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.

Tucker Cobb, a 106-pound freshman, and Mitchell Gomez, a 285-pound senior, were named to the first team, while Kody Finke, a 120-pound freshman, and Drew Johnson, a 126-pound sophomore, earned second-team recognition.

Gunnar Hamre of Poynette was named the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

WRESTLING TEAM

First Team

106 Tucker Cobb Cambridge/Marshall

113 Isaiah Gauer Poynette

120 Mason Mau Sugar River

126 Juan Alonso Waterloo

132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River

138 Cash Stewart Poynette

145 Gunnar Hamre Poynette

152 Trevor Firari Waterloo

160 Owen Barr Poynette

170 Charlie Cassady Lake Mills

182 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills

195 Francisco Moreno Waterloo

220 Maximos Besl Waterloo

285 Mitchell Gomez Cambridge/Marshall

Second Team

106 Fernando Carillo Waterloo

113 A.J. Pennington Columbus

120 Kody Finke Cambridge/Marshall

126 Drew Johnson Cambridge/Marshall

132 Jonathan Aguero Waterloo

138 Riley Schmidt Lakeside Lutheran

145 Kyle Fugate Waterloo

152 James Amacher Poynette

160 Alex Zielinski Sugar River

170 Anthony Goelzer Columbus

182 Reynol Limon Waterloo

195 Jordan Tindell Lake Mills

220 Brayden Holdorf Columbus

285 Gavin Wright Waterloo

CAPITOL CONFERENCE

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Gunnar Hamre — Poynette

