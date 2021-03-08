Four members of conference the Cambridge/Marshall co-op squad were named to the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.
Tucker Cobb, a 106-pound freshman, and Mitchell Gomez, a 285-pound senior, were named to the first team, while Kody Finke, a 120-pound freshman, and Drew Johnson, a 126-pound sophomore, earned second-team recognition.
Gunnar Hamre of Poynette was named the 2020-21 Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
WRESTLING TEAM
First Team
106 Tucker Cobb Cambridge/Marshall
113 Isaiah Gauer Poynette
120 Mason Mau Sugar River
126 Juan Alonso Waterloo
132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River
138 Cash Stewart Poynette
145 Gunnar Hamre Poynette
152 Trevor Firari Waterloo
160 Owen Barr Poynette
170 Charlie Cassady Lake Mills
182 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills
195 Francisco Moreno Waterloo
220 Maximos Besl Waterloo
285 Mitchell Gomez Cambridge/Marshall
Second Team
106 Fernando Carillo Waterloo
113 A.J. Pennington Columbus
120 Kody Finke Cambridge/Marshall
126 Drew Johnson Cambridge/Marshall
132 Jonathan Aguero Waterloo
138 Riley Schmidt Lakeside Lutheran
145 Kyle Fugate Waterloo
152 James Amacher Poynette
160 Alex Zielinski Sugar River
170 Anthony Goelzer Columbus
182 Reynol Limon Waterloo
195 Jordan Tindell Lake Mills
220 Brayden Holdorf Columbus
285 Gavin Wright Waterloo
Gunnar Hamre — Poynette
