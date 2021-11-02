Recall petition circulating in Waterloo against Lewandowski

After a tumultuous year in which Waterloo School Board members sparred over COVID-19 mask mandates, a petition is circulating to recall school board member Kate Lewandowski.
In registering with the school district on Oct. 11, to petition for the recall, local resident Samantha Shelton wrote she was displeased with Lewandowski’s “violating campaign statement to ensure open lines of communication between the school board and parents” and “violating campaign statement to make children’s mental health issues a priority.”
When contacted, Shelton offered no additional context nor explanation, declining comment.
A recall election could cost up to $10,000, all borne by the school district, according to three community members including Lewandowski, who spoke this week to The Courier. Superintendent Brian Henning was unavailable Monday, Nov. 1 to verify that.
An April 2022 recall election would place additional financial strain on the school district as it faces a budget shortfall of about $254,000 in 2022, in part due to declining enrollment.
In an interview Monday, Nov. 1, Lewandowski expressed concern about both the price tag and timing of a potential recall.
“The most frustrating part is how much money it’s going to cost the district and how that money is going to be taken away from our kids,” Lewandowski said. “I’m up for re-election in a year-and-a-half anyway. I know I’m in the minority on opinions on the board. Why can’t this just wait?”
At an Oct. 25 school board meeting, Lewandowski pressed for an operating referendum to be held in April 2022 to help ease the district’s looming financial burden.
The board did not vote one way or another because the matter wasn’t on the agenda.
If Shelton collects the required number of signatures before what Henning said was a Dec 11 deadline in an email last week, it is School Board Clerk Deb Stein’s responsibility to verify that the signatures are valid. The number of signatures must equal 25 percent of the voters in the district who voted in the last gubernatorial election, according to Wisconsin statute 9.10(1)(b).
With the recall petition now circulating, and her role in verifying signatures, social media comments posted by Stein in the past year that suggested she would welcome a recall have emerged, raising conflict of interest questions.
On June 13, Stein encouraged followers of a Waterloo/Marshall ‘Ask Your Neighbor’ Facebook page to attend a school board meeting the following night.
She said a proposed COVID-19 mask requirement would be on the agenda and wrote that if people “don’t want masks on your kids starting now you either need to show up in person or sign on virtually to voice your concerns. Not all board members are on with No masks. They need to hear from you!”
Someone later replied, asking how the meeting went. Stein answered that “lots of people” attended, and that “one board member motions to keep the littlest 4K to 11 year olds masked!!!! What the heck is the matter with these people?”
That drew a reply of “need to make some changes in that board.”
“I agree!!” Stein responded. “They need to go! Nancy is up next year and Kate has 2 yrs left. R u interested in running?”
That thread has since been deleted from the Facebook page, but screenshots still circulate online.
The school board, on June 14, voted 4-3 to keep masks optional. Stein, Karen Stangler, Charles Crave and Matt Schneider voted in favor.
In a later post, Stein urged district residents to “get your paperwork in to run for Waterloo school board. Need to be in by end of December. Best way to change the schools.”
Stein went on to publicly comment at an Aug. 18 school board meeting about her efforts to “reorganize the board” and her intent to remove Nancy Thompson as president and Lewandowski as vice president.
“It is my right as the clerk,” Stein said at the time, in a video of the Aug. 18 meeting reviewed by The Courier.
When asked on Monday, Nov. 1, Stein could not say which state statute might empower her to force those removals.
“I can’t say what statute that is, but I’ve been told that by our administration and by the WASB (Wisconsin Association of School Boards),” Stein said.
The WASB did not immediately comment, and Henning was not in his office Monday, Nov. 1.
According to Wisconsin statute 116.02(1)(a), school board organizational meetings must annually occur sometime between the fourth Monday in April and the second Monday in August.
Stein reiterated she felt as though she had a right as “chair” of the board to strip board members of officer roles.
“As board chair I think I should have a say on it if they are on the board,” Stein said.
She later acknowledged that she was indeed the clerk and not the “chair.”
Stein also further clarified her intent in pushing to strip those two of the officer roles.
“They’ve been against whatever the administrator does. They are not interested in what the other board members have to say,” Stein said.
Stein said Tuesday that there were issues with Lewandowski and Thompson that occurred in closed session meetings that she could not comment on directly.
“It’s what these two people do behind the scenes,” she continued. “They contact our teachers daily and do things way beyond our duties.”
Lewandowski pushed back on that.
“I don’t, but is there a problem with that?” she said. “Teachers and administrators work with our students. Every piece of legislation affects them. It’s important for everyone to have input.”
Stein also put the blame for a district-wide mask mandate briefly enacted in September partially on Lewandowski and Thompson, despite Henning publicly saying many times since that it was solely his call.
The mask mandate was enacted on Sept. 16 and repealed by board vote two weeks later, on Sept. 30.
“I think the mask mandate was one thing that riled up our constituents,” Stein said. “And I would say (Lewandowski and Thompson) enacted it. Absolutely, they pushed it.”
Stein said she was initially supportive of Thompson serving as board president, but said her view has since changed.
“I voted for Nancy for president,” Stein said. But, she said, “things have changed since April, when she became president.
Stein said she knows of no recall effort against Thompson although, she said, “a lot of people are looking to run against her.”
On Sept. 30, the night the board rescinded the mask mandate, several community members threatened during a public comment period to recall Thompson.
Despite comments she made publicly over the summer, Stein said it would be appropriate and necessary for her to verify the signatures on any recall petition.
“I don’t think there are any conflicts,” of interest, Stein said.
Stein also said she would not see a conflict of interest in taking those same procedural steps, as clerk, if Thompson were to be recalled.
Thompson did not immediately reply for comment.