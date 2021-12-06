The Marshall School District had to a little bit of backtracking recently with the extension of Dane County’s mask-wearing requirements in public spaces.
“Families were received communication last week about mask requirements,” Superintendent Dan Grady said at the Dec. 1 school board committee of the whole meeting. “It was to communicate the requirements the board had given guidance on.”
That guidance was how the school board decided Nov. 17 to require masks in all buildings except in after-school extracurricular settings at the high school, like in athletics. This was in preparation of the latest mask order being expected to sunset after Nov. 26.
Grady said letters went out to families at 2:11 p.m. Nov. 23.
“Just after that, we learned that Dane County issued (Mask) Order #5,” Grady said.
That was Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Face Covering Emergency Order #5, which took effect Nov. 27. The new order mandates anyone two years of age and older to wear a face covering in most enclosed public spaces where others are present.
Grady told school board members that he, other administrators and staff have advocated face coverings, even in extracurricular settings after school, since the new order was issued.
After the boys basketball game Nov. 29, Grady met with Athletic Director and Dean of Students Matt Kleinheinz and High School Principal Eugene Syvrud to discuss mask-wearing habits during the game and how improvements can be made.
“We will certainly continue to be at each game and have masks available. We will go around to make sure people have masks and ask them wear to them appropriately. So, that did happen Monday night at the JV game, and we decided that will be a procedure that we have at an event. It might be a concert or it might be whatever gathering, but we are going to ask people to mask,” Grady said.
Kleinheinz met with coaches and some of the teams in the district. Letters have been sent out to families that “spelled out clear expectations,” Grady said.
Grady said enforcement at games will not be perfect but there will continue to be efforts to help get compliance to as close to 100% as possible.
“When students are not in activity, we expect them to be wearing masks,” Grady said.
A part of the new order by the health department is people may remove masks if all individuals in an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
However, Grady indicated that may be difficult for the district to enforce.
“The one area we have not pursued in the district is how we would go about finding out vaccination status, mainly students,” Grady said. “So, we are not looking at moving that portion of the order forward.”
Grady said administrators and staff members have been told that they are to mask while indoors regardless of vaccination status. When they are alone working at their desk, they may remove masks, he said, but masks need to be replaced while in settings of two or more people.
Board President Debbie Frigo asked for confirmation that the district has the right to require masks inside district buildings in group settings.
“We’re following the county orders, period,” Grady replied.
When there is not a Dane County mask mandate in place, the exceptions that the school board put in place at its November meeting will go into effect. The current county mask order is scheduled to expire on Jan. 3.
It has already anticipated by the district that Mask Order #6 may be inevitable.
“One can maybe assume that after the winter holidays that we would be very likely to see (Mask) Order #6 come into play,” Grady said. “In all of the correspondence meetings that I have been with in the prior month, every personnel person from Public Health Madison and Dane County said, ‘When it sunsets. When it sunsets.’ Clearly it didn’t for differing reasons. But, this entity decided we were going to be masked in almost all environments anyhow.”
Grady also updated school board members of COVID-19 numbers between the prior board meeting and that day. As of that day, there had been three staff members test positive and no additional close contacts. There had been 10 students test positive and 23 students had been deemed close contacts.
From the beginning of the school year to Dec. 1, there had been three staff close contacts and 133 students who were close contacts.