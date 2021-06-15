CAMBRIDGE - Five time Jefferson Speedway Late Model track champion secured his second feature win of the 2021 season on Saturday night at Wisconsin’s Action Track. The Cambridge pilot powered to the front of the field and drove away to grab the win in the CNC Solutions 50 lap main event.
Scott Patrick led lap one from the outside of row one with Chris Chenoweth up to second. Chenoweth slipped by Patrick on lap six to grab the top spot. Kyle Smith followed into second a couple laps later while Nottestad began to shadow the top five. With Chenoweth still showing the way, Nottestad maneuvered into fifth on lap 16. Nottestad continued forward, grabbing fourth on lap 19 and quickly going to work on Patrick for third. Just after Nottestad completed the pass for third, a caution slowed the pace on lap 24. Chenoweth and Smith paced the field back to green with Nottestad watching from third. Chenoweth reclaimed the lead on the restart with Nottestad working over Smith for second. After getting by Smith on lap 28, Nottestad set his sights on Chenoweth at the front. Nottestad got under the leader on lap 29, moving out front alone a lap later. Dylan Schuyler made his move for the runner up spot on lap 35. After dispatching of Chenoweth for second, Schuyler looked to close on Nottestad for the lead. But Nottestad remained in control, racing past the checkers first to secure the win. Schuyler came home in second with rookie pilot, Kolton Guralski in third. Chenoweth and Smith rounded out the top five.
Brand new daddy, Bobby Selsing Jr of Fort Atkinson, added to the family celebration by scoring the win in the 30 lap Sportsman feature event. Jim Taylor and Tyler Deporter led the field to green as they battled side by side for control. Taylor took the advantage on lap three with Chris Jones moving into second. Jones went right to work on Taylor, grabbing the lead on lap five. Selsing followed into second as he began to size up the new leader. On lap ten, Selsing drove to the outside of Jones, drawing even for the lead a lap later. By lap 12, Selsing was in clean air out front as he began to pull away. A yellow on lap 20 erased his lead, pitting him next to his father-in-law, Mark Deporter for the restart. But as the green flew again, Selsing returned to the point, holding his lead through the checkers to get the feature win. Jones got back up to second with Tytus Helgestad, Taylor and Tim Coley rounding out the top five.
Janesville’s Devon Dixon powered to the win in the 20 lap International feature event. Tyler Edmundson took the early lead until a caution on lap three slowed the action. Edmundson and Mark Dewey led the field back to green with Dewey moving to the lead on the restart. Dixon followed into second on lap five and quickly dove under Dewey for the lead. Dixon completed the pass on lap seven and immediately began to stretch his advantage. Meanwhile Karter Stark was making his way into the top five. By lap 12, Stark was up to second and looking to close on Dixon. But Dixon was already comfortably out front on his way to collecting the feature win. Stark settled for second with Weston Strese, James Junget and Neil Higgins rounding out the top five.
Shane Radtke Jr of Johnson Creek picked up the win in the 25 lap Hobby Stock main event. Korey Bengsch led early from the front row with Chuck Egli and Nick Bruley battling for second. Bruley took the spot and continued forward alongside Bengsch on lap four. After racing wheel to wheel for several laps, Bruley moved out front alone on lap nine. Radtke followed into second a lap later with Brandon Riedner in tow for third. Radtke began to challenge the new leader, drawing even with Bruley on lap 13. After a brief battle, Radtke took over the lead on lap 15 while Riedner began to work on Bruley for second. Radtke held the advantage through the checkers to pick up the win while Bruley held off Riedner to claim second. Jim Tate Jr was fourth followed by Chris Flairty in fifth.
In Bandit action, Ryan Oetzel of Brodhead was awarded the 20 lap feature win. Waylon Robinson lead lap one from the pole with Nick Newton charging toward the front on the high side. A caution on lap three pitted Robinson and Newton on the front row for the restart. After a side by side battle, Newton moved out front until another yellow on lap ten slowed the action. As racing resumed, Newton once again assumed the top spot and held the position ahead of Oetzel through the checkers. Following post race inspection, Newton was forced to vacate his finish, handing the win over to Oetzel. Carson Phillips, Brandon Johnson, Ashlynn Jarlsberg and Matt Krinke completed the top five at the finish.
AJ Accardi claimed the 15 lap Road Warrior feature event. After leading early, Kevin Zimmerman relinquished the top spot to Matthew Thoma on lap five. Accardi moved up to challenge Thoma a lap later as the duo battled for control. After a caution on lap eight, Accardi assumed the lead and held on to capture the checkers. Thoma finished second followed by Aaron Genske, Garrett Meister and Hunter Milbrath.
Next Saturday, June 19, is a full program of racing with time trials at 4pm and racing at 6pm. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information.