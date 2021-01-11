The Marshall girls basketball team ran its winning streak to six games following a three-game sweep over the past week.
Marshall 45
Lakeside Lutheran 31
The words Marshall head girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts put on the chalkboard before the Cardinals’ showdown with Lakeside Lutheran could not have been more fitting: Defense Wins.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in the first Associated Press Division 4 poll and still No. 1 in the WisSports.net Coaches poll, held the Warriors to a season-low point total in a 45-31 victory in the Capitol Conference crossover played Jan. 5 in Lake Mills.
“We won tonight not because of our offense but because of our defense,” Pickarts said. “I thought we did a great job … the effort from start to finish took (Lakeside) out of what they wanted to do.”
Marshall (10-1) not only held Lakeside to a season low, its first string limited the Warriors to just 27 points; two baskets were scored after the Cardinals cleared the bench.
As they have the past three-plus seasons Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel led Marshall’s way, but this time was a bit unique. The Division 1 recruits accounted for all 26 points in the first half and together scored the Cardinals’ first 39. Sophomore Allie Rateike’s layup with 4 ½ minutes remaining were the first points scored by someone other than Lutz and Nickel.
“At times Lakeside took us out of what we wanted to do, but we have a couple of equalizers,” said Pickarts, in reference to his dynamic duo. “Anna and Laura are just phenomenal players. They do what they do.”
Lutz scored 14 points while Nickel accounted for the other 12 as the Cards took a 26-18 lead into halftime.
But the score was a little closer earlier in the half, when 3-pointers by Maya Heckmann and Morgan Slonaker pulled the Warriors (5-4) to within two points.
“We had a couple of breakdowns,” Pickarts said.
While Rateike only finished with two points, what she did defensively drew praise from her head coach.
“There were a couple of plays that she did make that nobody will notice, but because of her movement and her location it forced (Lakeside) to throw somewhere else and we made the steal,” said Pickarts of Rateike. “When you get kids moving like that and understand what we want to do defensively, that helps us be successful.”
Lakeside’s previous low was 42 in a 10-point loss to New Glarus on Dec. 28.
“We tried to be a little bit more patient and looked for good shots and when we did get open shots, there were a lot of in-and-outs,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus.
Lutz finished with a game-high 22 points while Nickel added 19. Rateike and senior guard Mya Andrews each scored two points to round out Marshall’s scoring.
Jenna Shadoski, Ava Stein and Claire Liddicoat each scored five to lead the Warriors (5-4).
MARSHALL 45, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31
Marshall 26 19 — 45
Lakeside Lutheran 18 13 — 31
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 22, Andrews 1 0-1 2, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 1-4 19. Totals — 21 3-4 45.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Stein 2 1-2 5, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 2 0-2 4, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 1-4 31.
3-point goals — M 0; LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls — M 7; LL 12.
Marshall 71
Wisconsin Heights 29
Nickel and Weisensel combined for 45 points as the Cardinals demolished Wisconsin Heights at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Nickel scored a game-high 23 points, while sophomore Halle Weisensel went for a career-high 22 making six 3-pointers in the process.
Freshman Wynn Held added eight points and Rateike finished with seven.
The game was only the second of the season for the Vanguards.
MARSHALL 71, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 29
Marshall 38 33 — 71
Wisconsin Heights 20 9 — 29
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 4 0-0 8, Lutz 2 2-2 6, Andrews 1 0-0 2, Rateike 3 0-0 7, Weisensel 8 0-0 22, Nickel 8 6-8 23, Ward 1 0-0 3. Totals — 27 8-10 71.
Wisconsin Heights — Payne 1 0-0 3, VanRiper 2 0-0 5, Duhr 2 2-2 6, King 0 2-2 2, Bartel 2 0-0 6, Doherty 2 0-0 4, Schaefer 0 1-3 1, Nickelso 1 0-0 2. Totals — 10 5-8 29
3-point goals — M 9 (Weisensel 6, Rateike 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1); WH 4 (Bartel 2, Payne 1, VanRiper 1). Total fouls — M 10; WH 9.
Marshall 60
Poynette 36
The Cardinals (12-1) won their third game in five days with a convincing road win in Poynette Jan. 9.
Marshall nearly doubled up the Pumas (0-5) out-scoring them 41-20 in the first half.
Four players reached double figures to lead the Cardinals’ balanced attack. With 13 points Nickel moved into second place on Marshall’s all-time scoring list. Nickel (1,284) passed Kelsey Bakken (1,275) and trails only her teammate Lutz, the career scoring leader with 1,701 points after leading the Cardinals with 15 Saturday.
Andrews added 12 while Weisensel chipped in 10.
MARSHALL 60, POYNETTE 36
Marshall 41 19 — 60
Poynette 20 16 — 36
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Held 1 0-0 2, Lutz 5 4-4 15, Andrews 5 2-2 12, Rateike 2 0- 4, Weisensel 3 3-4 10, Nickel 4 3-4 13, Ward 1 2-2 4. Totals — 21 14-16 60.
Poynette — Reddeman 3 0-0 6, Walters 1 0-0 3, Chadwick 2 0-0 5, Wakefield 1 0-0 2, Bruchs 0 0-2 0, McGlynn 2 0-0 4, Melster 4 0-0 10, Wagner 3 0-1 6. Totals — 16 0-3 36.
3-point goals — M 4 (Nickel 2, Weisensel 1, Lutz 1); P 4 (Melster 2, Walters 1, Chadwick 1). Total fouls — M 9; P 13.
Up Next
Marshall plays at New Glarus Friday. The Capitol South game starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Cardinals travel to Janesville Craig Jan. 19 for a 7:15 p.m. non-conference start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.