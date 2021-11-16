Bold denotes a home game

Italics denote a Capitol - South conference game

All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

--

Nov. 16: vs. Randolph

Nov. 23: at Lakeside Lutheran

Nov. 27: vs. Lake Mills

Nov. 29: at Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 2: vs. Columbus

Dec. 6: vs. Lodi

Dec. 11: at Deerfield

Dec. 17: at Cambridge

Dec. 28: Dodgeland Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 29: Dodgeland Tournament, 2 or 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: vs. Rio

Jan. 6: vs. Wisconsin Heights

Jan. 8: at Xavier (Appleton), 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Belleville

Jan. 14: at New Glarus

Jan. 18: vs. Poynette

Jan. 20: vs. Waterloo

Jan. 24: at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28: vs. Cambridge

Jan. 31: vs. Hustiford

Feb. 3: at Wisconsin Heights

Feb. 8: vs. Belleville

Feb. 11: vs. New Glarus

Feb. 17: at Waterloo

Feb. 22: WIAA regionals begin

