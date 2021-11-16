Bold denotes a home game
Italics denote a Capitol - South conference game
All games are at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
--
Nov. 16: vs. Randolph
Nov. 23: at Lakeside Lutheran
Nov. 27: vs. Lake Mills
Nov. 29: at Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 2: vs. Columbus
Dec. 6: vs. Lodi
Dec. 11: at Deerfield
Dec. 17: at Cambridge
Dec. 28: Dodgeland Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29: Dodgeland Tournament, 2 or 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 4: vs. Rio
Jan. 6: vs. Wisconsin Heights
Jan. 8: at Xavier (Appleton), 4:45 p.m.
Jan. 11: at Belleville
Jan. 14: at New Glarus
Jan. 18: vs. Poynette
Jan. 20: vs. Waterloo
Jan. 24: at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 28: vs. Cambridge
Jan. 31: vs. Hustiford
Feb. 3: at Wisconsin Heights
Feb. 8: vs. Belleville
Feb. 11: vs. New Glarus
Feb. 17: at Waterloo
Feb. 22: WIAA regionals begin