For the first time in more than two years, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo is again hosting a trivia night with a bit of Disney flair.
The library’s Disney Team Trivia event is Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. It will be much like “Jeopardy!” with contestants giving answers to respond to in question form.
There will also be a musical chairs twist, with chairs lined up in front of the room and a designated “runner” for each team who will earn points by being the first contestant to sit down in a chair onto which the correct answer is posted.
Questions will span “almost every animated film created by Disney,” said organizer Amanda Brueckner, assistant director and youth services librarian.
The event will not cover any non-animated Disney films.
And questions have been carefully chosen to be family friendly.
“The library wanted questions to be from mostly G and PG rated Disney movies so youth are able to be involved in answering most of the questions,” Brueckner also noted.
Brueckner said the event will be capped at six teams of five because of action involved and to allow distancing for COVID-19 safety.
“The library wants plenty of space to make this activity safe and fun,” Brueckner said.
Brueckner will also use a score chart developed by Paula Jacob, the adult services librarian.
As prizes, the library will give away mini figures in Disney Doorables blind packs.
Trivia nights, in general, are rare for the library. It typically only hosts them once or twice a year. As of now, there are no plans to make Disney Team Trivia a program series at the library. Other themes have included Harry Potter.
The library did a Disney Team Trivia one other time in February 2020.
“We are excited to bring it back,” Brueckner said.
She said other themes are being considered too, including the 1990s NBC sitcom “Friends.”
“The library is definitely looking forward to trying more trivia programs in the future,” Brueckner said.