The Marshall softball team entered a non-conference matchup at Lake Mills on Monday, Apr. 12 riding high. The Cardinals were 1-0 on the year, having decimated Wisconsin Dells 19-1 a week prior. Lake Mills posed a much larger threat. The L-Cats rode back-to-back homeruns in the third inning to an eventual 7-0 victory to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year.
"They were making solid contact all game," Marshall head coach Erin Young said. "A few times, we had some costly errors defensively as well. We're still a young team that doesn't quite bounce back from that yet. We have to get stronger mentally to be able to bounce back from things and not let it continue to multiply in a negative way for us."
Marshall's junior pitcher Allie Rateike started the game off hot on the mound, escaping from the first inning while allowing just one hit. Lake Mills drew first blood in the second, however, as the L-Cats took advantage of two Marshall errors to push two runs across the plate.
That lead only grew in the bottom of the third inning as Lake Mills bashed back-to-back homeruns. Haydenn Sellnow hit the first one, which also brought around Avery Chilson. Belle Tapil was up next and put hers over the fence as well to give Lake Mills a 5-0 lead.
Two more runs would cross the plate in the bottom of the fourth as Lake Mills took advantage of another Marshall error and used some great ball placement and base running to score Kenna Grossman and Tessa Kottmitz.
Rateike would allow no more runs as she regained composure for the final two innings. She struck out two batters in the bottom of the sixth to bring her strikeout total to five for the game.
Offensively, the Cardinals just could never string anything together. Lake Mills' pitcher, Chilson, had a perfect game through three innings before sophomore Naomi Dahl drew a walk in the top of the fourth and got all the way to third base before the inning ended on a groundout to third.
The Cardinals finally got their first hit in the top of the fifth as junior Zara Quam poked the ball back to Chilson, who fired the ball well over the first baseman's head to allow Quam to jog to second base. Quam wouldn't advance past second as a foul pop out and a groundout ended the inning.
Marshall made another run at scoring in the top of the sixth as leadoff batter Kaitlin Jesberger drew a walk with only one out in the inning. A bunt from Dahl moved Jesberger to second base, but again the Cardinals couldn't move the runner. Chilson regained composure and forced a groundout to keep her scoreless game alive.
Quam drew a walk with two outs in the top of the seventh to give Marshall one last chance at getting a run across home plate. Chilson delivered yet another infield grounder to escape the game without giving up a run. For the day, she pitched seven innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
The youthful Marshall team has now been on both sides of a lopsided score so far in this early season. The Cardinals have a chance to get back in the win column this week as they will travel to Columbus on Wednesday, Apr. 13. Marshall will have one more non-conference tune-up game against Lakeside Lutheran on Monday, Apr. 18 before kicking off Capitol - South conference play with a trip to Cambridge, the reigning conference champion, on Tuesday, Apr. 19.