POYNETTE — A grand slam by the home team in the fourth inning was the proverbial final straw for the Marshall softball team. The Cardinals post-season run was cut short Monday with an 8-0 regional semi-final loss to the Poynette Pumas.
Marshall kept Poynette limited to only one run within the first three innings before Holly Lowenberg hit a grand slam in the fourth to bolster the 2019 State Champions’ lead.
Lowenberg also kept the Cardinals at bay from the mound, pitching seven innings for Poynette and giving up two hits.
Allie Rateike took the loss for Marshall (9-12), allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 14 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Marshall 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Poynette 010 610 x — 9 14 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (L; 6-14-8-7-6-0); P: Lowenberg (W; 7-2-0-0-17-1).
Leading hitters — P: Lowenberg (HR), Kingsland (HR), Klink 4x4 (2B), Steinhorst 2x4 (2B), Meister (2B).
Marshall 10, Luther Prep 0 (6)
Marshall shut out tenth-seeded Watertown Luther Prep 10-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Wednesday, June 9.
Rateike earned the decision for the Cardinals, tossing a six-inning three-hitter. She struck out eight and walked none on 79 pitches.
Sadie Bolton was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles for the Phoenix (3-15) and Sarah Vance singled for the team’s other hit.
Luther Prep’s Emma Bortulin took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits in two innings with five walks and a strikeout. Andrea Bortulin worked the final 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on two hits, walking eight and striking out three.
Marshall scored three runs via error and two more on bases-loaded walks. Jenna Swanlund hit a no-out, two-run double as part of a five-run Cardinal fifth inning that made it 8-0.
Swanlund, Zara Quam and Mollie Fritter all scored twice.
Luther Prep 000 000 — 0 3 7
Marshall 215 011 — 10 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Rateike (W; 6-3-0-0-8-0); LP: E. Bortulin (L; 2-2-6-5-1-5), A. Bortulin (3.1-2-4-2-3-8).
Leading hitters — M: Swanlund (2B); LP: Bolton 2x2.