Once again perfect weather prevailed for the golfing ladies at Lake Ripley Country Club on Tuesday, July 21. Both 18 and 9-hole golfers continued the second week of match play. Next week will determine the final tournament winners. For the 18-hole golfers, there were 5 birdies, Cindy Hartman, #6, Sharon Lund on #3 and #13, Carol Schneider, #17 and Jan Tremain on #18. The blind bogie was taken by Carol Schneider.
The 9-hole golfers play of the day included Denise Lind taking first place in Flight 1 for two weeks in a row. She also had fewest putts. In second place was Virginia Newcomb and there was a tie for second place low putts between Sue Buell and Evie Lund. Lora Kautzer took first place in Flight 2. Sue Gullickson took second place and there was a tie for third between Janice Hoiby and Vicki O’Kane. Low putts in Flight 2 had a tie between Sue Adas and Marge Stach. Second was taken by Donna Martin and there was a 3-way tie for third between Jancie Hoiby, Lora Kautzer and Marti Tenzer. Chris Gardener took Flight 3 and also low putts. There was only one sunken approach for the day by Marge Stach on #2. The blind bogey was split between Gina Eggert and Donna Martin.
Online bridge continued with their round-robin on Tuesday. Char Cederberg and Joyce Gehler had the highest score for the first place team and in second was Virginia Newcomb and Patricia Cook. Online bridge is scheduled through Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.