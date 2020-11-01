WATERLOO — For the second time in as many years and for the fifth time in program history Waterloo is heading to the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament.
The top-seeded Pirates (25-4) swept second-seeded Kenosha St. Joseph’s by scores of 25-17 25-19, 25-23 Saturday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Seniors Brooke Mosher and Joslyn Wolff led the charge with 19 and 10 kills, respectively. Mosher also paced the team in assists (15) and aces (4) while adding eight digs and four blocks. Wolff had 12 digs.
Juniors Abbie Gier (5 blocks) and Michaela Riege (22 digs) also had team-highs.
Joining Waterloo at the Division 3 state meet in Wausau West will be Osseo-Fairchild, Howards Grove and Fall Creek. Pairings for the Nov. 7 state tournament will be announced later today.
