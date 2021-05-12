Marshall's girls and boys track and field teams hosted a Capitol Conference triple dual against Lakeside Lutheran, Luther Prep and Columbus on Tuesday, May 11, and both teams finished 0-3.
The girls were led by senior Mya Andrews, who won the 400 meter dash in 1:01.7 and senior Kiana Hellenbrand, who won the triple jump (28 feet, 10 inches).
Andrews added a second place finish in 100 hurdles (17.3) and the high jump (4-10).
Marshall’s boys were led second place finishes from freshman Jaxon Hornby in the 3,200 in 11:10.6, junior Craig Ward in the high jump (5-6) and junior Jack Hellenbrand in the pole vault (9-6). Junior Canon Siedschlag placed third in the 100 in 11.5 and senior Jackson Omega took third in the 200 (23.7).
The 400 relay team of Roman George, Erik Ayala, Trevor Thede and Marcelo Rivera-Reyes finished third in 52.6. The 1,600 relay team of Payton Colden, There, Reese Collins and Siedschlag also took third in 3:51.2.
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 87, Luther Prep 58; Luther Prep 109, Marshall 32; Luther Prep 109.5, Columbus 26.5; Lakeside Lutheran 122, Marshall 23; Lakeside Lutheran 116, Columbus 26; Marshall 89, Columbus 46
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 87.5, Luther Prep 53.5; Luther Prep 89, Marshall 49; Luther Prep 75, Columbus 67; Lakeside Lutheran 105, Marshall 36; Lakeside Lutheran 92, Columbus 50; Columbus 82, Marshall 44
