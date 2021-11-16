There's plenty to get excited about when considering the 2021-22 Marshall boys basketball team. The Cardinals return all five starters from a team that went 8-2 in Capitol - South conference play last season and split the conference crown with New Glarus. Now, another year older, stronger, and wiser, Marshall has its sights set on something more than merely a WIAA playoff berth, as it had last season.
"We, as a team, set goals for ourselves every year," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "The No. 1 goal every year is to compete for a conference championship. Realistically, our expectation should be to be a conference champion. The next goal is to try to win a regional championship and get to sectionals. Once you get there, in my opinion, anything can happen. Anyone can beat anyone."
Advancing past regionals has been the challenge for Marshall the last few years. Sure, the Cardinals have put together solid seasons (16-8 in both 2019-20 and 2020-21) but the regional championship has eluded them. There's good reason to hope for that to change this year.
It all starts with Craig Ward. Also the quarterback on the football team, Ward was named to the first team of the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division 4 All-State team. Also named the Capitol - South conference player of the year, the 6'1" guard averaged 19 points per game and five rebounds. He did plenty of damage from behind the 3-point arc, hitting 48 threes at a 31% clip.
Another key component for the Cardinals this year will be Reid Truschinski. The 6'5" big man is much more than just a post presence. His above-average shooting ability and silky handles helped him to average 15 points and six rebounds per game last season. That production earned him first team All-Conference honors as well.
"He's very capable of shooting the three and very capable of putting the ball on the floor," Denniston said of his big man. "He's a matchup problem for other teams because of his versatility and size."
Cole Denniston, the son of the head coach, is another important returning Cardinal. He garnered honorable mention All-Conference honors last season as he averaged nine points per game. He's Marshall's shooter, even more so than Ward. He converted on over 40% of his 3-point attempts as both a sophomore and a junior. This season, he's recovering from a broken thumb on his shooting hand suffered late in the football season. But, coach Denniston is optimistic about his recovery timeline.
Another taller player, 6'4" Michael Lutz, could be the spark that puts Marshall over the top. Coach Denniston is certainly hoping so, at least.
"I'mxpecting very big strides for Michael Lutz," coach Denniston said. "He’s really put in a ton of work this offseason. In the weightroom, he’s become a lot stronger. He’s more athletic. He runs the floor very hard. He’s a player that I really look forward to watching this season."
Lutz averaged 6 points 5 rebounds as a junior, but it sounds like those numbers could be on the rise this season.
Marshall's defensive menace is none other than the Eastern Suburban Conference's football player of the year on both offense and defense, Bryce Frank. Compact and ridiculously strong and fast, Frank is bothersome to anyone with the ball, big or small. Last year, he averaged two rebounds and one steal per game. He's a glue guy that will take this team far.
"He frustrates other teams on defense," coach Denniston said. "I love the way he plays the game. He brings that energy and that fire."
Team chemistry should be through the roof for this tight-knit group of players. With the staggering amount of returning production, the Cardinals should hope to pick up right where they left off last year.
The Cardinals get their first chance to test just how good they can be this year on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when Lodi will pay a visit to Marshall High School.