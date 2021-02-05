Cambridge continued to be the thorn in Waterloo’s paw. For the second time this season the Blue Jays got the best of the Pirates, earning a 52-45 Capitol South Conference girls basketball victory Feb. 4 at Waterloo Fieldhouse
"For some reason, we can beat the others but Cambridge has our number," said Cambridge head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
The Blue Jays swept the season series after winning 43-42 on. Jan. 12.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 16 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as Cambridge (7-12 3-6 Cap. South) outscored Waterloo 30-26 in the second half.
Julia Asik helped keep the Pirates (9-13 overall) close scoring 13 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half. The sophomore guard hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Senior guard Skyler Powers added 11 for Waterloo, which finished 3-7 in Capitol South play this season.
Up Next
As a No. 1 seed in the upcoming WIAA Division 4 playoffs Waterloo received a first-round bye. The Pirates will play the winner between No. 4 Orfordville Parkview and No. 5 Deerfield in Friday’s regional semifinal.
The regional championship game will be played Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
CAMBRIDGE 52, WATERLOO 45
Cambridge 22 30 — 52
Waterloo 19 26 — 45
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Downing 0 1-3 1, Roidt 1 3-6 6, Holzhueter 10 6-9 26, Stenklyft 3 0-0 7, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Freeland 3 4-13 10. Totals — 18 14-31 52.
Waterloo — Schneider 2 3-4 8, Powers 4 3-4 11, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 6 3-4 17, Wolff 0 1-2 1, Baumann 0 3-4 3. Totals — 14 13-20 45.
3-point goals — C 2 ( Roidt 1, Stenklyft 1); W 4 (Asik 2, Schneider1, Jaehnke 1). Total fouls — C 13; W 19. Fouled out — Wolff.
