It took a humbling defeat to start the week to open the door for the Waterloo girls basketball team to score a win in its conference opener Friday, Dec. 17. The Pirates beat the Vanguards, 55-41, thanks to some clutch minutes from their bench. That bench was prepared thanks to time spent on the court during a 46-20 loss to Lakeside Lutheran earlier in the week.
In that Lakeside Lutheran loss, the entire gameplan was to garner experience for the youthful bench. Waterloo's leading scorer, junior guard Julia Asik, didn't start and didn't score for the entirety of the game.
Instead, Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn used the non-conference matchup as a means of experimentation. He ran different groups of girls on the court for the entire game, seeing what worked and what didn't.
"We just wanted to see different things," Haberkorn said. "We always want to compete, but this doesn't mean anything for conference or playoff seedings. So, we just wanted to try some things and compete."
While the offense never got going, the defense was impressive. The Pirates were very solid in the half court, challenging Lakeside Lutheran's post players and making things tough. Fast break opportunities for Lakeside was the deciding factor in this one, but there were plenty of positives to take from it.
That defensive effort from Tuesday translated into Friday's game with Heights for Waterloo. Heights' top scoring threat, junior wing Emily Van Riper, was held to just six points as Waterloo sophomore guard Brenna Huebner and junior guard Julia Asik locked her up.
With the defense firing on all cylinders, the Waterloo offense got cooking. Waterloo took a 26-15 lead into halftime thanks to some hot shooting. Asik nailed three 3-pointers and sophomore guard Tess Blundell contributed two more.
The lead only continued to grow for Waterloo. With just under eight minutes left, Waterloo was up by 21. This is where bench experience became crucial. It was around this time that both Huebner and Asik fouled out.
With two starters out of the game, the Waterloo bench would be tasked with preserving the lead for the remainder of the game. Heights wasted no time, cutting into the deficit and narrowing it to 11 points with four and a half minutes left to play.
But, experience from earlier in the week paid off. Vital role players like sophomore guard Briana Lauersdorf and junior Kodi Seeber logged some clutch minutes for the Pirates, playing hard and smart on both sides of the ball to keep their team afloat.
Blundell steadied the offense in the second half, hitting two more 3-pointers and knocking down six free throws. She led all scorers with 20 as Waterloo claimed a 55-41 victory to kick of Capitol - South conference play. With the win, Waterloo is up to 5-3 on the year while Heights falls to 2-5.
Waterloo has a non-conference stretch to finish out this calendar year. The Pirates will host the 4-4 Columbus Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 20 followed by another non-conference home game against 11-0 Randolph on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Pirates will return to Capitol - South play on Thursday, Jan. 6 with a trip to New Glarus.
--
Capitol - South conference standings
*as of Friday, Dec. 17*
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. Belleville, 1-0 (8-0)
T1. Cambridge, 1-0 (4-2)
T1. Waterloo, 1-0 (5-3)
T4. Marshall, 0-1 (2-6)
T4. New Glarus, 0-1 (5-2)
T4. Wisconsin Heights, 0-1 (2-5)
GBB: WATERLOO 55, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
|HEIGHTS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|E. Kalschuer
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|4
|E. Van Riper
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|13
|K. Payne
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|14
|M. Teela
|3
|0
|1-1
|7
|22
|D. Schaefer
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|24
|A. Mickelson
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|30
|K. Doherty
|7
|0
|0-0
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|15
|1
|8-11
|41
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|10
|Bri. Lauersdorf
|0
|0
|0-3
|0
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|3
|0
|4-8
|10
|13
|J. Asik
|0
|5
|1-2
|16
|14
|K. Seeber
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|20
|T. Blundell
|0
|4
|8-10
|20
|21
|B. Huebner
|0
|1
|2-4
|5
|32
|A. Baumann
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|4
|10
|17-30
|55
GBB: WATERLOO 55, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
|HEIGHTS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|2
|E. Kalschuer
|1
|0
|3-4
|5
|4
|E. Van Riper
|3
|0
|0-0
|6
|13
|K. Payne
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|14
|M. Teela
|3
|0
|1-1
|7
|22
|D. Schaefer
|0
|1
|1-2
|4
|24
|A. Mickelson
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|30
|K. Doherty
|7
|0
|0-0
|14
|TOTALS
|-
|15
|1
|8-11
|41
|WATERLOO
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FT
|PTS
|10
|Bri. Lauersdorf
|0
|0
|0-3
|0
|12
|A. Jaehnke
|3
|0
|4-8
|10
|13
|J. Asik
|0
|5
|1-2
|16
|14
|K. Seeber
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|20
|T. Blundell
|0
|4
|8-10
|20
|21
|B. Huebner
|0
|1
|2-4
|5
|32
|A. Baumann
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|TOTALS
|-
|4
|10
|17-30
|55