Waterloo held a brief advantage in the third quarter before two Cade Burmania scores helped visiting Cambria-Friesland to a 20-12 non-conference football victory Oct. 9.
The Pirates (1-1) got on the board two minutes after halftime with a 13-yard rushing score by junior running back Eugene Wolff. The 2-point rush run attempt failed, making it 8-6 Hilltoppers.
Waterloo senior tailback Jordi Aguero scored an 8-yard go-ahead TD run with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third. The 2-point run came up short once again, but the Pirates grabbed a brief 12-8 edge.
Two minutes later, Burmania hauled in a 4-yard catch from Kobe Smit to secure the lead for good. Cambria-Friesland (2-1) was unsuccessful on the 2-point try and clung to a 14-12 lead.
Burmania scored on a jet sweep from 8 yards away with 3:04 to play for the final margin.
Waterloo had one last-ditch attempt. Facing a 4th-and-1 in C-F territory, Wolff was brought down short of the marker by linebacker Mason Hughes.
The Pirates held a 264-149 rushing advantage and outgained the Hilltoppers 325-221 but committed 10 penalties totaling 85 yards.
Wolff had 143 rushing yards on 18 attempts and senior quarterback Blake Huebner was 7-for-25 passing for 61 yards.
UP NEXT
The Pirate will remain at home hosting Pardeeville this Friday. The Eastern Suburban Conference kickoff is 7 p.m.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 20
WATERLOO 12
Cambria-Friesland 8 0 6 6 — 20
Waterloo 0 0 12 0 — 12
Cambria-Friesland — Jones 4 run (run good).
Waterloo — Wolff 13 run (run failed).
Waterloo — Jor. Aguero 8 run (run failed).
Cambria-Friesland — D. Burmania 4 pass from Smit (run failed).
Cambria-Friesland — C. Burmania 8 run (run failed).
First Downs — CF 14, WAT 21. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 39-149, WAT 41-264. Passing Yards — CF 72, WAT 61. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 7-10-1, WAT 7-25-1. Fumbles-lost — CF 0-0, WAT 0-0. Penalties — CF 5-40, WAT 10-85.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: CF: Jones 16-70; WAT: Wolff 18-143. Passing: CF: Smit 7-10-1, 72; WAT: Huebner 7-25-0, 61. Receiving: CF: D. Burmania 4-64; WAT: Jackson 3-36.
