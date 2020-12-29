Tax bills have been mailed to area property owners.

They are due by Jan. 31 for full payment, or by Jan. 31 and July 31 if paying in 2 installments.

Marshall

In the Village of Marshall, the total 2020 annual tax rate is $20.71 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $4,142 for the owner of a $200,000 home.

That is a combination of taxes levied by the village, Dane County, the state of Wisconsin, the Marshall School District and Madison Area Technical College. The Village of Marshall’s portion of that is $7.88 per $1,000, down from $8.31 in 2019. The Marshall School District’s portion is $10.47 per $1,000, down from $10.60 in 2019.

The total tax rate for Marshall property owners is slightly higher than last year. In 2019, it was $20.65 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $4,130 for the owner of a $200,000 home.

Also added to Marshall property tax bills will be $158 in garbage and recycling fees, up slightly from $155 in 2019. And some Marshall property owners are eligible for a state lottery credit of $182, down from $208 in 2019.

In Dane County, property owners can look up their tax bill at: accessdane.countyofdane.com

For more information call the village office at (608) 655-4017.

Waterloo

In the City of Waterloo, the total annual tax rate is $25.42 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $5,084 for the owner of a $200,000 home. That is a combination of taxes levied by the city, Jefferson County, the state of Wisconsin, the Waterloo School District and Madison Area Technical College.

The city of Waterloo’s portion of that is $10.18 per $1,000, down from $10.23 in 2019.

The Waterloo School District’s portion is $9.75 per $1,000, down from $10.35 in 2019.

In 2019 in Waterloo, the total tax rate was $25.61 per $1,000 of property assessment, or $5,122 for the owner of a $200,000 home.

Some Waterloo property owners are eligible for a state lottery and gaming credit of $169, down from $203 in 2019

Waterloo’s Municipal Building is closed due to Covid-19.

Property tax payments may be left in the city’s secure 24/7 drop box located at the building entrance. For more information contact Clerk/Treasurer Morton Hanson at (920) 478-3025.

