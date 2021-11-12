Marshall Elementary to have child vaccination clinics

Per a Nov. 12 announcement by Marshall School District Superintendent Dan Grady, Sun Prairie-based O’Connell Pharmacy will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Marshall Elementary for children between the ages of 5 and 19.
The first one will be Friday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 5 p.m.
All children will need a consent form, but five-year-olds will need even more.
“Children six and above can sign up, but children five years old will have to have a prescription per state law,” said Shelby Von Engel, O’Connell Pharmacy project manager.
There will only be COVID-19 vaccines, and it will be strictly the pediatric vaccine.
“We will not bring vaccine for other age groups so we can avoid issues with medications,” Von Engel said.
The second vaccination clinic will be Friday, Dec. 10, also from 3 to 5 p.m.
“There we will have the second doses for the children,” Von Engel said.
Patients should arrive approximately five minutes prior to the appointment time with consent forms and insurance cards.
Appointments can be made at https://calendly.com/ocpvaccine/marshall-pediatric-covid-19-vaccinations-ages-5-11.