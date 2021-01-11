BELLEVILLE
Mitchell Gomez’s first-period pin proved to be the only win on the mat for the Cambridge/Marshall wrestling team in a Jan. 7 Capitol Conference 36-18 loss to Sugar River.
Gomez pinned Jacob Walker of the Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus co-op team in 1 minute, 32 seconds in the 285-pound match.
“Mitchell Gomez dominated his match and was in control the entire time,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
The other wins for C/M were by forfeit. Tucker Cobb earned a forfeit win at 106, while Gunnar Sperle was awarded a forfeit victory at 220.
The night started at 120 as Kody Finke faced off against Sugar River’s Mason Mau. Finke was pinned in 3:45 by the.
“He keeps running into wrestlers with more experience. I was mostly impressed with his improvement from his first to second match in the night,” said Springer of Finke.
At 145, Cole McIlroy ran into two tough wrestlers. McIlroy was pinned by Avery Lettman in 2:34 in the match, then lost a 12-2 major decision to Joe Quaglia in an exhibition.
“He was battling well in his first match but got caught and pinned. In his second match he gave past state qualifier and conference champion and definitely showed he could wrestle with him,” Springer said.
At 195, Jamayne Flom-Pressley made a nice return to the mat and was able to start getting some of his moves working. Flom-Pressley was pinned by Carson Loshaw in 1:29.
Sperle won his exhibition bout, pinning Jacob Walker in 2:40.
“Gunner Sperle managed his match well and controlled his opponent,” said Springer.
Up Next
Cambridge/Marshall will host Columbus tonight. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 7 p.m.
SUGAR RIVR 36
CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 18
106 — Cobb, CM, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
*120 — Mau, SR, pinned Finke, CM, 3:45.
126 — M. Loshaw, SR, received forfeit.
132 — Double forfeit.
138 — Quaglia, SR, received forfeit.
145 — Lettman, SR, pinned McIlroy, CM, 2:34.
152 — Double forfeit.
160 — Zielinski, SR, received forfeit.
170 — Double forfeit.
182 — Double forfeit.
195 — C. Loshaw, SR, pinned Flom-Pressley, CM, 1:29.
220 — Sperle, CM, received forfeit.
285 — Gomez, CM, pinned Walker, SR, 1:32.
*starting weight
