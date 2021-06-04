MAZOMANIE — Cooper Setz had three hits and four RBIs for Waterloo’s baseball team in a 14-2 Capitol South win over Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.
Waterloo (6-10, 4-4 in conference) opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning and the Pirates continued to pile on from there. Setz hit RBI doubles in the second and a three-run double in the sixth.
Antonio Unzueta added three hits including an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the fifth. Blake Huebner also had three hits, starting with an RBI double in the second inning. Trevor Firari added two hits with RBI singles in the third and fifth innings.
The Pirates stole seven bases in the victory.
Cal Hush earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings.
WATERLOO 14, WIS. HEIGHTS 2 (6)
Waterloo*031*244*—*14*14*1
Wis. Heights*000*110*—2*7*5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Wat: Hush (W; 5-6-2-2-3-2), Tschanz (1-1-0-0-1-1); WH: Hosking (L; 3.1-8-6-6-5-2), L. Parman (1-4-4-3-1-1), Schoeneman (1.2-2-4-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — Wat: Setz 3x5 (2 2B), Huebner 3x4 (2B), Unzueta 3x4, Tschanz 2x4, Firari 2x3; WH: Holcomb 2x3 (2B), Parman 2x3 (2B).